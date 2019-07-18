LAT Apparel™ Opens New Distribution Center In Reno, Nevada!

BALL GROUND, Ga., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At LAT Apparel™, our continued investment in inventory, operational excellence, and our people allows us to efficiently and effectively partner with you, which is why we are excited to announce the opening of our new distribution center in Reno, Nevada!

Reno, "The Biggest Little City in the World", was strategically chosen as the pivotal location to better serve our west coast distributors and customers. Now offering a deeper inventory and expanded 1 to 2-day transit coverage, our new location also functions as a full-service center which includes pad print services for label change. Need your order quickly? For all orders placed before 4:00 pm (PST), same day shipping is available and pick-up orders are ready 3 hours after the order is placed. In addition, our new Reno location is shown as a drop ship location on many of our distributors' websites, so ordering LAT product has never been more convenient!

About LAT Apparel

For over thirty years, LAT Apparel has continued to re-define the "blank" apparel market by offering styles that are fresh, exciting and beyond basic. In a market full of basic blanks, we've made our mark with elevated basics by creating apparel and accessories that stand out from the rest with design details, fabrics, fits and styling that elevate our garments without elevating price. With LAT Apparel, you can always be confident you are receiving the highest quality blank in the industry for every body, shape and size. We deliver exceptional quality, superior softness, and high attention to detail so you can choose LAT Apparel brands with confidence.

Contact: Tami Miller, Marketing Director

PH: 740-221-7111, TMiller@latapparel.com

SOURCE LAT Apparel

Related Links

http://www.latapparel.com

