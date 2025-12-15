LATAM Brasil and Revo launch unique partnership offering exclusive benefits for loyalty customers

Black Signature and Black members of LATAM Pass Brazil, LATAM Airlines' loyalty program, can now earn miles when flying with Revo – Brazil's leading premium urban air mobility service – on the Faria Lima (São Paulo) ↔ Guarulhos International Airport routes

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind partnership for both the commercial and urban aviation sectors in South America, LATAM Airlines Brazil and Revo are introducing exclusive benefits for their most loyal customers. Beginning December 10, Black Signature and Black members of LATAM Pass, LATAM Airlines' loyalty program, will earn miles when flying with Revo on the routes connecting Faria Lima (São Paulo) to Guarulhos International Airport.

Black Signature and Black members will earn 8,250 miles on their first flight with Revo and 5,500 miles on each subsequent trip, with no seat limit for recurring accrual. Miles will be credited within 48 hours after departure. The benefit applies exclusively to Revo-operated flights on the Faria Lima ↔ Guarulhos route (round trip). Reservations must be made directly via the Revo booking link within the LATAM Pass platform, at least 24 hours in advance.

This new partnership allows customers to enjoy a fully integrated transfer experience with the highest standards of safety, comfort, and efficiency. Flights are operated with twin-engine helicopters and dual crew, and the journey is seamless from start to finish: when needed, passengers are picked up and dropped off by armored executive vehicles, ensuring an agile, safe, and stress-free connection to their final destination.

"With Revo, we take another step toward delivering a seamless and memorable journey for our most loyal customers. By connecting our Black Signature and Black members to Guarulhos Airport through this new mode of mobility, we reinforce our commitment to convenience and exclusivity," says Martin Holdschmidt, General Manager of LATAM Pass in Brazil.

Individual seats start at R$ 2,750 (approx. $500 USD), and passengers may reserve one or more seats or charter the entire cabin. The service also includes baggage handling, ensuring a premium, worry-free experience.

"Revo was launched more than two years ago with the purpose of creating an effective mobility solution for São Paulo. Today, we begin a new chapter – one that gives back quality time and full integration to the customers of an airline as renowned as LATAM Brazil," says João Welsh, CEO of Revo.

A New Standard in the Art of Flying

The partnership represents the union of two brands that share values of efficiency, exclusivity, and attention to every detail. While LATAM has led the domestic and international markets in Brazil since 2021 and offers access to Latin America's largest loyalty program, Revo is redefining urban air mobility by transforming travel time into experience.

Revo is part of Omni Helicopters International (OHI), a multinational group of Portuguese origin and the controlling shareholder of Omni Táxi Aéreo (OTA), the leading offshore air transport operator in Latin America, active in Brazil for over 25 years. OTA operates a fleet of roughly 90 helicopters, conducts more than 1,500 weekly flights, and has transported over 7 million passengers.

ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to / from Europe, the United States, Oceania, Africa and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321Neo, A320, A320Neo, and A319 aircraft. Additionally, the Airbus 330, operated under short-term leases, is also part of the current operations.

LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliate's aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for freighters. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.

More financial information at ir.latam.com / latam.com

About Revo

Launched in August 2023, Revo is a benchmark in premium air mobility, operating fixed routes between São Paulo and destinations such as Guarulhos, Fazenda Boa Vista, Quinta da Baroneza, and Alphaville. The company belongs to the Portuguese multinational group Omni Helicopters International (OHI), a leader in air mobility solutions in Latin America. With more than 1,500 weekly flights and 7 million passengers transported, OHI is also the parent company of Omni Táxi Aéreo, which has been operating in the country for over 25 years. Recently, Revo announced a US$ 250 million investment for the purchase of 50 eVTOLs from Eve Air Mobility – the contract is the first of its kind signed with the Embraer subsidiary worldwide.

