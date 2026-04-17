LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market worth $1.33 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.94 billion in 2026 to USD 1.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

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LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.94 billion

USD 0.94 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.33 billion

USD 1.33 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.1%

LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market Trends & Insights:

Based on type, the core cleaning services segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.8% in 2025.

Acute care facilities held 61.4% of the market in 2025.

By country, Brazil accounted for 38.5% of the market in 2025.

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The growth of the Latin American healthcare environmental services market can be attributed to the rapid expansion of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and nursing homes in the region, thereby creating opportunities for professional cleaning, infection control, and biomedical waste management services. Increased emphasis on HAIs, hygiene standards, and medical waste regulations is also driving demand for such services. Furthermore, rising admissions and surgery rates, as well as the need for biomedical waste management, have increased the outsourcing of environmental service providers by hospitals.

The healthcare environmental services market in Latin America is focused on infection prevention, outsourcing, and digitizing processes within healthcare facilities. Today, there's a growing emphasis on maintaining high standards of cleanliness, disinfection, laundry, and biomedical waste disposal. Digital technologies like automated cleaning, monitoring, and compliance tracking are becoming more common. Outsourcing allows hospitals to manage resources more efficiently and cut costs, so they can concentrate on their core activities. Meanwhile, stricter rules around hospital sanitation, hazardous waste disposal, and sustainability are encouraging service quality and performance improvements. The key factors driving the market include more hospital admissions, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increased investments in healthcare facilities, all of which fuel demand.

By type, Core cleaning services accounted for the largest share in the LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services market in 2025.

Among the LATAM healthcare environmental services market by type, core cleaning services accounted for the largest share, as they are the foundation of daily infection prevention measures and hygiene activities across all healthcare institutions. In fact, services like patient room cleaning, disinfecting surfaces and floors, toilet cleaning, operating room turnover, and cleaning other commonly touched surfaces are carried out consistently within hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other health centers, thus becoming the most common and popular type of outsourcing in healthcare environment service delivery. The growing focus on minimizing the risk of HAIs, keeping stringent hygiene standards in critical care departments, and patient safety has increased the importance of these services in Latin America. Moreover, the growing patient visits and expansion of healthcare facilities in the region have contributed to the leading position of core cleaning services.

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By facility type, Acute Care Facilities accounted for the largest share in the setting segment in the LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services market in 2025.

acute care facilities hold the largest market share due to the need for high levels of cleaning, disinfection, and infection control services. Acute care facilities such as hospitals, emergency rooms, ICUs, surgical theaters, and inpatient units experience peak patient traffic, thereby constantly requiring room-cleaning services and surface disinfection. The high levels of surgery procedures, emergency admissions, and hospitalization rates in chronic disease cases make it important that environmental services be provided at these facilities. Growth in healthcare infrastructure and patient numbers in Latin America means acute care facilities will continue to dominate this market.

Brazil is anticipated to be the largest market throughout the forecast period.

Brazil leads the Latin American healthcare environmental services sector, thanks to its prominent position as the region's top healthcare market. This leadership is built on a solid network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The large number of acute care units, high-quality public healthcare services through SUS, and private hospitals all create strong demand for environmental services like cleaning, disinfection, and infection control. Additionally, ongoing hospital upgrades, more hospital admissions, and a greater focus on infection prevention and hygiene are increasing the need for specialized environmental support.

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Top Companies in LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market:

The Top Companies in LATAM Healthcare Environmental Services Market include Sodexo (France), ISS World (Denmark), Grupo Eulen (Spain), Aramark (US), Grupo Brasanitas (Brazil), Onet (France), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), and others.

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