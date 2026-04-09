LATAMHospital Food Services Market worth $1.80 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the LATAM Hospital Food Services Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.31 billion in 2026 to USD 1.80 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

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LATAM Hospital Food Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.31 billion

USD 1.31 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.80 billion

USD 1.80 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.6%

LATAM Hospital Food Services Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the patient & dining services segment accounted for the largest share of 52.7% of the Latin America hospital food services market in 2025.

By setting, the acute care facilities segment accounted for the largest share of 69.8% of the Latin America hospital food services market in 2025.

By country, Brazil accounted for the largest share of 39.7% of the Latin America hospital food services market in 2025.

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The business environment for the Latin America hospital food services market is undergoing significant changes. There is a growing emphasis on patient-centered care, outsourcing, and technological advancements in food service operations. Hospitals are increasingly prioritizing nutrition-focused food services, raising food quality standards, and personalizing menus to achieve the best patient outcomes.

Moreover, the adoption of digital technologies, such as online ordering systems and diet tracking tools, is improving food service operations as a whole. The rising trend of outsourcing food services enables hospitals to reduce costs and concentrate on delivering healthcare services more effectively.

On the regulatory and operational fronts, advancements in food safety standards, hygiene practices, and supply chain management are contributing to higher overall food service quality. With an increase in hospital admissions and healthcare investments, there is growing recognition of the need for advanced, efficient food service models in the region.

By type, the patient & dining services segment accounted for the largest share of the Latin America hospital food services market in 2025.

The patient & dining services segment holds the largest share of the Latin America hospital food services market, as this segment plays a significant role in facilitating patient care and improving the overall hospital experience. Hospitals are focusing on providing well-balanced, disease-specific, and nutritionally appropriate meals for facilitating patient care and improving the overall hospital experience, which, in turn, creates high demand for structured meal programs. In addition, the focus on improving patient experiences and hospitality-style food service programs has improved the quality, customization, and dining experiences for patients, visitors, and employees. This segment also benefits from the growing trend of outsourcing food service programs, which ensures efficient operations, cost management, and compliance with dietary and safety standards. In addition, the growing number of hospital admissions due to chronic diseases and the aging population support this segment's market position as the leading segment in the Latin American market.

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By setting, the acute care facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the Latin America hospital food services market in 2025.

Acute care facilities are the major contributors to the Latin America hospital food services market, as these facilities have a high patient inflow and longer hospital stays due to the complexity of patients' conditions. Such facilities, large hospitals, and specialized centers, where continuous and large-scale meal services are needed for patients, staff, and visitors, are key drivers for market growth. Besides, acute care patients are often in need of specialized, medically customized diets to help in their treatment and recovery. The segment also benefits from the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing number of surgical procedures, and rising emergency care requirements. Additionally, it is common for acute care hospitals to outsource food services to specialized providers to ensure efficiency, quality, and compliance with healthcare standards, which further cements their leading position in the market.

Brazil is anticipated to experience rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

Brazil is the market leader in the Latin America hospital food services market due to its well-established infrastructure in the healthcare industry and its high population base. The country has a well-established public healthcare system in place, known as Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), which provides medical facilities to a substantial base of its population. Secondly, the rising trend of outsourcing food services and other non-core activities in hospitals has contributed significantly to the growth of the Brazilian market. The presence of major food service providers such as GRSA and Sapore has strengthened its market position and has resulted in better food services.

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Top Companies in LATAM Hospital Food Services Market:

The Top Companies in LATAM Hospital Food Services Market include Sodexo (France), GRSA (Brazil), Sapore (Brazil), Newrest (France), Aramark (US), ISS World (US), LemosPassos (Brazil), and Aliservice (Chile), among others.

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