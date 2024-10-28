LATAM Orders 10 787 Dreamliners to Grow Boeing Widebody Fleet

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and LATAM Airlines Group, the leading passenger and cargo airline group in South America, today announced the purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners with options for five more airplanes. As the region's largest 787 operator, this latest order for fuel-efficient 787-9 jets increases LATAM's investment in one of the most modern fleets in Latin America.

LATAM currently operates 37 787-8s and 787-9s and, including this latest order, expects to grow the fleet to 52 Dreamliners by 2030. The 787 enables the airline to maximize capacity on popular routes and launch new routes including its nonstop flight to Sydney, Australia.

"The Boeing 787 is a much more efficient aircraft, allowing us to continue growing sustainably while reducing our carbon footprint as we drive the growth of our operations. This order will enable us to receive at least two aircraft of this model each year from 2025 until the end of the decade," said Ramiro Alfonsín, Chief Financial Officer of the LATAM Airlines Group.

The 787 family offers unmatched fuel efficiency, enabling airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes they replace. The larger 787-9 extends the capacity and range of the Dreamliner family, flying more passengers and cargo farther.

"We appreciate LATAM's continued confidence in the 787 Dreamliner family to further expand its international network from hubs in Santiago, Sao Paulo and Lima," said Mike Wilson, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean. "As demand for air travel rises, we will continue to support LATAM's growth strategy and goal of connecting Latin America with the world."

Since entering service in 2011, 787 Dreamliners have helped operators launch more than 400 new nonstop routes and avoid more than 173 billion pounds of carbon emissions.

The 2024 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook forecasts air travel in Latin America will more than double over the next 20 years, growing 5% annually. With nearly 2,300 airplane deliveries expected, the region's fleet is projected to grow to more than 3,000 airplanes by 2043.

