Late-Model Heavy-Duty Truck and Equipment Values Show Smallest Month-Over-Month Gain Year-to-Date Across Industries

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report indicates that interrelated marketing fundamentals such as supply and demand still hold sway across multiple industries.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Within the heavy-duty truck market, late-model sleeper trucks and day cabs have averaged a 3% month-over-month increase in asking values throughout 2021.

The July EVI for heavy trucks aged 0 to 5 years evidenced a 0.5% M/M increase compared to June, which was the smallest gain of the year to date. The asking EVI for July for heavy-duty trucks showed $84,753 compared to $84,261 in June.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The used construction equipment asking market has averaged a 2% M/M increase throughout 2021 within late-model machines in the 0- to 5-year age group.

The July EVI recorded a -0.5% M/M decrease compared to June, which was the second continuous month showing a decline. The $128,940 asking EVI for July dropped approximately $700 from $129,639 in June.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

Asking values in the used agricultural machinery market has averaged a 1% M/M increase throughout 2021 within late-model machines.

The July EVI for farm equipment in the 0- to 5-year age group recorded a 0.77% M/M increase compared to June. The asking EVI for July rose to $281,033 from $278,897 in June.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected] .

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator , Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global

Related Links

https://www.sandhills.com

