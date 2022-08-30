Late-Model Rolling Stock and Waste Hauling Equipment Offered in Online Auction
Aug 30, 2022, 08:42 ET
Tiger Group liquidation on Sept. 8 features tractor trucks, dump trucks, vacuum trucks and trailers, as well as construction equipment and more than 100 roll-off boxes for waste removal
NEW CONCORD, Ohio and HICKORY, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 8 online auction by Tiger Group gives bidders access to the remaining assets of Buckeye Water Services, a former fracking services and waste-hauling company with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The liquidation is noteworthy for its well-maintained, late-model rolling stock. Construction equipment and more than 100 twenty- and thirty-yard roll-off boxes for waste-removal are also available.
Bidding for the online auction opens on Thursday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT), and closes on Thursday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).
"In addition to specialized rolling stock and construction equipment, former Buckeye assets of more general utility, such as pickups, winch and service trucks, SUVs, a Caterpillar skid steer and a lowboy trailer by Entyre, are also available," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.
With two locations, one near Columbus, the other near Pittsburgh, Buckeye Water Services provided specialized services to the oil-and-gas industry for more than 50 years. The company also had substantial waste-hauling operations.
Highlights of the sale include two 2022 Mac End dumps; a 2022 Mack tractor with just 11,000 miles on the odometer; two 2018 Dragon tanker trailers; and three Mack tractors, one from 2020 and the others from 2021.
Trucks and trailers available in the auction include:
- 2020 Peterbilt 10×4 dump trucks
- 2018 Kenworth T800 10×4 dump trucks
- 2018 Mack GR64F vacuum tank ("bottle") trucks, ranging from 2019 to 2021
- 2020 Mack T/A PI64T tractor trucks
- Mack T/A tractor trucks
- A GMC service truck
- Various pickup trucks
- Four 12x4 Mack water trucks (2019 and 2020)
- One 8x4 Mack water truck (2020)
- Two Mack 10x4 water trucks, both from 2019
- Nine Dragon vacuum trailers
- An Entyre lowboy trailer
- Benlee roll-off trailers
The assets can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hickory, PA. and New Concord, OH locations.
To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
https://soldtiger.com/sales/bulk-waste-and-water-hauling-company/
For more information, contact John Coelho, [email protected], (617) 797-0430.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].
SOURCE Tiger Group
