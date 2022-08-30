Late-Model Rolling Stock and Waste Hauling Equipment Offered in Online Auction

Tiger Group

Aug 30, 2022, 08:42 ET

Tiger Group liquidation on Sept. 8 features tractor trucks, dump trucks, vacuum trucks and trailers, as well as construction equipment and more than 100 roll-off boxes for waste removal

NEW CONCORD, Ohio and HICKORY, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 8 online auction by Tiger Group gives bidders access to the remaining assets of Buckeye Water Services, a former fracking services and waste-hauling company with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The liquidation is noteworthy for its well-maintained, late-model rolling stock. Construction equipment and more than 100 twenty- and thirty-yard roll-off boxes for waste-removal are also available.

A wide range of assets from Buckeye Water Services, a fracking services and waste hauling company, are available via online auction on September 8. The sale features multiple tractors and trucks including this 2018 Kenworth T880 10 x 4 Dump Truck.
A 2013 Mack Tractor with a 2018 Dragon Tanker Trailer is among the assets up for bid in the Tiger Group auction.
Bidding for the online auction opens on Thursday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT), and closes on Thursday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

"In addition to specialized rolling stock and construction equipment, former Buckeye assets of more general utility, such as pickups, winch and service trucks, SUVs, a Caterpillar skid steer and a lowboy trailer by Entyre, are also available," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

With two locations, one near Columbus, the other near Pittsburgh, Buckeye Water Services provided specialized services to the oil-and-gas industry for more than 50 years. The company also had substantial waste-hauling operations.

Highlights of the sale include two 2022 Mac End dumps; a 2022 Mack tractor with just 11,000 miles on the odometer; two 2018 Dragon tanker trailers; and three Mack tractors, one from 2020 and the others from 2021.

Trucks and trailers available in the auction include:

  • 2020 Peterbilt 10×4 dump trucks
  • 2018 Kenworth T800 10×4 dump trucks
  • 2018 Mack GR64F vacuum tank ("bottle") trucks, ranging from 2019 to 2021
  • 2020 Mack T/A PI64T tractor trucks
  • Mack T/A tractor trucks
  • A GMC service truck
  • Various pickup trucks
  • Four 12x4 Mack water trucks (2019 and 2020)
  • One 8x4 Mack water truck (2020)
  • Two Mack 10x4 water trucks, both from 2019
  • Nine Dragon vacuum trailers
  • An Entyre lowboy trailer
  • Benlee roll-off trailers

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hickory, PA. and New Concord, OH locations.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
https://soldtiger.com/sales/bulk-waste-and-water-hauling-company/

For more information, contact John Coelho, [email protected], (617) 797-0430.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

