Late-Onset Sepsis Reduced in Premature Infants Fed Prolacta's 100% Human Milk-Based Fortifiers as Part of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet

Premature infants can face many life-threatening complications. Among the most prominent of these risks is late-onset sepsis, a dangerous systemic response to infection and a leading cause of mortality in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). It is estimated that premature infants have up to a 26% chance of developing this serious complication. 1 In addition to predisposing infants to other morbidities, and subsequent neurodevelopmental disabilities, sepsis significantly increases NICU costs. 2

"We developed our human milk-based fortifiers to provide the precise nutrition that vulnerable infants need to have the best possible start in life," said Melinda Elliott, M.D., FAAP, and chief medical officer of Prolacta. "We are encouraged by the reduction in late-onset sepsis incidence and evaluations observed with the use of Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD. Less sepsis means less suffering for infants as well as resource savings for already budget-strapped NICUs."

Minimizing the incidence of sepsis may include limiting premature infants' exposure to interventions that have been shown to increase sepsis risk, such as central venous lines, extended parenteral feeding, and using cow milk-based fortifiers. Clinical evidence demonstrates that one way hospitals achieved this is with Prolacta's 100% human milk-based fortifiers.

A 2014 study showed that for every 10% increase in the volume of milk containing cow milk-based protein fed to preemies, the risk for sepsis increased by 17.9% ( P < 0.001). 3

< 0.001). Similarly, a 2013 study showed the odds of sepsis decreased by 19% for every 10 mL/kg/day increase in the feeding dose of human milk in the critical first 28 days of life ( P = 0.008). 2

= 0.008). By implementing Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD, the University of Virginia (UVA) NICU achieved a 12.5% decrease ( P = 0.06) in late-onset sepsis evaluations. 4

(UVA) NICU achieved a 12.5% decrease ( = 0.06) in late-onset sepsis evaluations. In 2016, researchers showed multiple clinical outcome improvements that suggest a direct association to the use of Prolacta's products as part of an EHMD, including an 11.3% reduction in incidence of late-onset sepsis (P < 0.00001).5

