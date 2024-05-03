Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting Includes Symposium on Cost-Effectiveness of Implementing Exclusive Human Milk-Based Nutrition for Premature Infants

Dr. Rangasamy Ramanathan of Los Angeles General Medical Center will present published data showing EHMD adoption saved $1.8M over two years by reducing length of stay and parenteral nutrition use

DUARTE, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill, premature infants, announced today that Dr. Rangasamy Ramanathan, professor of pediatrics division chief, division of neonatal medicine, Los Angeles General Medical Center and PIH Good Samaritan Hospital, will present published data on the financial and clinical benefits of implementing an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) for very low birth weight (VLBW) infants during the 2024 Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting on Saturday, May 4, 6:30-8 p.m. ET, in Toronto.

PAS connects thousands of leading pediatric researchers, clinicians, and medical educators worldwide to advance scientific discovery and promote innovation in child and adolescent health.

Dr. Ramanathan's presentation will summarize data published in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. The symposium, titled "Exclusive Human Milk-Based Nutrition: A Cost-Effective Way to Decrease Morbidities in Preterm Infants," highlights real-world cost-benefit analysis data from a Level III county neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) showing:

Adoption of Prolacta's EHMD in VLBW infants generated a $1.8 million cost savings (or $31.8K per infant) over two years by reducing mean length of stay by 6.3 days per infant and mean parenteral nutrition (PN) use by 6.8 days per infant, respectively. 1





"Our study demonstrates that implementing an EHMD can be a cost-effective approach in improving health outcomes for preterm infants," said Dr. Ramanathan. "We saw significant reductions in length of stay and days on parenteral nutrition, which directly translated to substantial cost savings for our NICU."

"This real-world experience at a safety-net hospital adds to the growing evidence that an EHMD is not only best for premature infants but can also be a financially prudent decision for neonatal care providers," stated Melinda Elliott, MD, FAAP, practicing neonatologist and chief medical officer for Prolacta. "We encourage PAS attendees to attend the symposium to learn more about the clinical and financial benefits of EHMD implementation."

Register here to attend the symposium, including a panel discussion with Jonathan Swanson, MD, and Jenelle Ferry, MD, moderated by Erin Hamilton Spence, MD, director of clinical education and professional development for Prolacta.

Real-World Evidence Demonstrates Improved Outcomes and Reduced Costs

Extensive real-world data affirm EHMD adoption enables critical health improvements for premature infants and major cost reductions for hospitals. Analysis of 2019-2022 data from 3,000+ patients at 60+ U.S. hospitals found EHMD implementation improved health outcomes and reduced costs, generating a 2.6X dollar-for-dollar return on investment.2 Similarly, a 2023 peer-reviewed report found EHMD implementation resulted in a 3X dollar-for-dollar return on investment from a reduction in comorbidities and shorter lengths of stay among very low birth weight infants.3

The body of real-world evidence in support of human milk-based fortifiers (HMBF) is substantial. It has been clinically proven in more than 20 peer-reviewed clinical studies that compared to bovine milk-based fortifiers (BMBF), HMBF when used as part of an EHMD demonstrated:

Lower mortality and morbidity 4-6

Reduced incidence of feeding intolerance 7

Achieved adequate growth 8-10

Reduced incidence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) 4,7,8,11

Reduced incidence of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) 4,11,12

Reduced late-onset sepsis incidence and evaluations 4,11,12

Reduced risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) 4,7,13

Improved long-term outcomes such as neurodevelopment 14,15

Shortened stays in the NICU 7

Reduced hospital costs 1,3,7,16,17

Achieved better growth in term infants recovering from surgery for single ventricle physiology (SVP)18

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® is a global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve health outcomes for critically ill and premature infants. More than 100,000 extremely premature infants19 worldwide have benefited from Prolacta's human milk-based products, which have been evaluated in more than 20 peer-reviewed clinical studies. Hospitals adopting Prolacta's Exclusive Human Milk Diet realize up to a 3X return on investment.3 Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards, with over 20 validated tests for screening and testing human milk. Prolacta's manufacturing process uses vat pasteurization to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting nutritional composition and bioactivity. Learn more at www.prolacta.com , on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience