Late Payments Surge and Tariffs Reshape Costs: New Billtrust Study Finds Faster Cash Generation is the Defining Priority of 2026

With 67% of customers paying slower, organizations are rapidly adopting automation and AI to maintain stability.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses confront rising costs, slowing customer payments, and ongoing tariff pressures, finance leaders are fundamentally reengineering their strategies to stay resilient. This is according to a new 2026 study released today by Billtrust, the B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software leader.

The study, titled "Navigating Economic Headwinds: Why Cash Generation Has Become the Ultimate Competitive Edge in 2026," reflects the perspectives of 550 finance professionals operating in an increasingly volatile environment. The research reveals how organizations are tightening cash management, recalibrating growth plans, and rapidly adopting automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain stability amid persistent economic strain. With 67% of customers paying slower and rising costs and tariffs escalating pressure, fast and efficient cash generation has become the defining priority of 2026.

"At a time when financial conditions are demanding agility, leaders are strengthening their foundations while modernizing their operations," said Grant Halloran, CEO of Billtrust. "Organizations are becoming more disciplined about cash generation, more aggressive in deploying automation, and far more intentional about building resilience into their financial systems."

Key findings from the report include:

Slowing Payments Prompt Defensive Cash Strategies: Sixty‑seven percent of finance professionals say customers are paying slower than six months ago, and 48% have adopted more conservative cash-management practices. Nearly 70% canceled, delayed, or recommended against major initiatives due to economic or policy uncertainty, and 77% believe a recession is likely, possible, or already underway in their sector.

Sixty‑seven percent of finance professionals say customers are paying slower than six months ago, and 48% have adopted more conservative cash-management practices. Nearly 70% canceled, delayed, or recommended against major initiatives due to economic or policy uncertainty, and 77% believe a recession is likely, possible, or already underway in their sector. Tariffs Are Now a Structural Cost: Seventy‑seven percent report moderate to significant cost increases tied to tariff changes. Eighty‑five percent have implemented mitigation strategies, including passing costs to customers, nearshoring, reworking supplier networks, and pre‑buying inventory. Nearly half are baking tariff cost buffers directly into 2026–2027 financial plans.

Seventy‑seven percent report moderate to significant cost increases tied to tariff changes. Eighty‑five percent have implemented mitigation strategies, including passing costs to customers, nearshoring, reworking supplier networks, and pre‑buying inventory. Nearly half are baking tariff cost buffers directly into 2026–2027 financial plans. AI Investment Accelerates Despite Bubble Concerns: Sixty‑five percent are dedicating 10% or more of their 2026 budgets to AI and automation, and 15% are allocating more than a quarter of their total budget. Seventy‑nine percent report measurable returns from AI through improved forecasting, fraud detection, and accounts receivable automation. Yet 59% worry that the current wave of AI spending may represent a bubble.

Sixty‑five percent are dedicating 10% or more of their 2026 budgets to AI and automation, and 15% are allocating more than a quarter of their total budget. Seventy‑nine percent report measurable returns from AI through improved forecasting, fraud detection, and accounts receivable automation. Yet 59% worry that the current wave of AI spending may represent a bubble. Lean Teams and Faster Forecasting: Thirty‑four percent of organizations reduced headcounts in the past year, and 23% implemented hiring freezes. Fifty‑nine percent are using AI to offset staffing constraints. Seventy‑eight percent now review financial forecasts at least quarterly, with many shifting to monthly or continuous scenario planning.

"Financial executives are building systems that can change direction in days, not quarters," added Halloran. "The combination of disciplined cash practices and AI‑powered visibility is creating more agile, more adaptable organizations capable of navigating whatever comes next."

The full "Navigating Economic Headwinds" report can be accessed here.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

SOURCE Billtrust