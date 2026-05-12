Latent AI Demonstrates New Physical AI Terminal Homing Capability

Edge AI leader to demo at SOF Week 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI, the trusted edge AI company delivering mission-critical intelligence at the tactical edge, today announced its participation in SOF Week 2026, where it will demonstrate new physical AI capabilities in development that transition autonomous systems from simple target tracking to independent mission execution. At the event in Tampa, Florida, held May 18–21, Latent AI will showcase its centerpiece technology: a tracking and terminal-homing capability in development for Group 1 and 2 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) that advances autonomous systems from target tracking to independent mission execution.

Built on the company's Field Tactical Suite (FTS), the new autonomous capability under development integrates Automated Target Recognition (ATR) with flight control on embedded hardware, enabling a one-click strike capability. This will allow a drone to autonomously track and follow an operator-designated target, and lock and engage without additional operator input during the final phase of flight, significantly reducing the cognitive load and exposure for Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators.

Latent AI's new capability demonstrates a viable path from edge AI infrastructure to physical AI outcomes, showing that edge optimization and deployment capabilities are the foundation for battlefield autonomy, not separate investments.

Attendees of SOF Week will experience this firsthand through an interactive Unreal Engine centerpiece demo. This demo acts as a digital twin of the operating environment, allowing units to practice missions, stress-test tactics, and run war-game scenarios before committing hardware or personnel to the field.

Latent AI will be paired with hardware partner, One Stop Systems (OSS), at Booth #5006 in the JW Marriott. The companies will demonstrate Latent Assisted Label running on the OSS ruggedized 3U SDS Gen5, illustrating the "Edge Continuum"—where intelligence flows seamlessly from a disconnected operator in the field back to decision-makers at the Pentagon.

Sek Chai, CTO, Latent AI, said: "Physical AI at the tactical edge demands a fundamentally different approach. Models must be fast, efficient, and reliable without any dependence on connectivity. Autonomy is the natural extension to the perception stack that we've built. Running in real time on embedded systems with multi-target, multi-modal support is what will make real time robotics possible in DDIL, resource constrained environments. And just as critical, the digital twin ensures these systems are proven before deployment, enabling a level of testing and confidence that wasn't achievable until now."

Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder, Latent AI, said: "Our partnership with One Stop Systems proves a core principle: our platform runs anywhere, on any hardware. This is the edge continuum in practice –intelligence moving seamlessly from the field to decision-makers, on systems built for mission reality. We're not just delivering point solutions; we're also building the infrastructure for the next generation of autonomous capability and showing exactly what that looks like at SOF Week."

About Latent AI

Latent AI is the trusted edge AI company delivering mission-critical intelligence at the tactical edge. Our proven, edge-native solutions enable defense and industrial organizations to deploy, adapt, and sustain AI in denied and contested environments, interoperable across platforms, field-updatable in real time, and built for operators of every skill level. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, visit latentai.com.

SOURCE Latent AI