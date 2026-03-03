Latent AI Receives Investment From AUM Ventures to Internationally Scale AI Solutions at the Edge

Support highlights focus on edge AI as an enabler for real-world AI adoption across numerous industries

PRINCETON, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI, the global leader in edge AI solutions, announced today a new investment from AUM Ventures to accelerate the development and deployment of edge AI technologies across defense, industrial, and enterprise environments. The investment reflects a shared conviction that the next phase of artificial intelligence will be driven by intelligent systems operating at the edge, where real-time decision-making, resilience, and data sovereignty are essential, rather than relying solely on centralized cloud infrastructure.

With a focus on supporting India diaspora-owned and India-first AI innovation, AUM Ventures recognized Latent AI's ability to deliver secure, scalable edge AI for mission-critical use cases. As defense and industrial organizations face increasing connectivity constraints and operational complexity, edge AI has become a strategic necessity. Latent AI enables AI models to run directly at the point of action, delivering low-latency insights, reducing cloud dependency, and supporting operations in disconnected or contested environments. This shift toward edge-native AI is reinforced by Latent AI's recent research , which highlights growing enterprise and defense demand for resilient, real-time AI at the edge.

The investment further strengthens Latent AI's expanding presence in India, complementing its U.S. operations and deepening its commitment to the country's defense and AI ecosystem. Latent AI has already established strategic partnerships in the region, including its collaboration with Inferigence Quotient Pvt (InferQ) to deliver real-time edge AI solutions designed to enhance operational precision for Indian defense forces. Together, Latent AI and AUM Ventures aim to advance India's role in next-generation defense and industrial AI while supporting the global transition toward edge-first AI systems.

Jags Kandasamy, CEO & co-founder, Latent AI, said: "Most AI deployments die somewhere between the lab and implementation. Our partners at AUM Ventures realize the potential that edge computing has to radically change and enhance AI deployments across industries. We appreciate their support of our mission to create reliable, scalable and easily-deployed AI models where users need them most – in the hands of users in the field, regardless of the environment."

Chetan Mehta, founding partner, AUM Ventures, said: "Edge AI is where many of the most valuable and sensitive AI applications will live. We invested in Latent AI because they are deploying high-performance models reliably at the edge. The company's deep focus on efficiency, security, and hardware-aware inference positions Latent AI as a critical enabler for real-world AI adoption across defense, industrial, and enterprise environments. Latent's early traction with demanding customers is a strong validation of both the technology and the team."

About Latent AI

Latent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.

About AUM Ventures

AUM Ventures is an early-stage VC fund with a vision of becoming early supporters of Indian entrepreneurs building core IP-led deeptech and innovative tech-enabled companies. The fund has made some notable Deep-tech and AI investments, such as Skyroot Aerospace (a leading space launch service provider in India), Azimuth AI (India's first fabless semiconductor startup to tape-out a smart meter chip), Sully.ai (AI for Healthcare) and Zime.ai (AI for driving sales behaviors).

