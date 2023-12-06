LatentView Analytics Welcomes Financial Services Leader Chandrasekhar B. to its Advisory Council

Former CEO of Arab Financial Services joins the council with over 34 years of experience in banking and financial services in the Middle East.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatentView, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, announced the addition of Chandrasekhar B. to its advisory council for the Middle East region. Prior to his tenure as the CEO of Arab Financial Services, Chandrasekhar was the Group Head of Products and Marketing at Arab Financial Services.

Before that, Chandrasekhar was with Standard Chartered Bank for 23 years, holding various leadership roles. He was the Regional Head of credit cards and personal loans for the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa and the Regional Head of consumer banking for Northern Gulf, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The mission of LatentView's advisory council is to bring together the brightest minds across industries to provide LatentView and its clients with guidance and insights that fuel growth and secure business outcomes. Council members work directly with LatentView executives to forecast trends, address challenges, and bridge relationships between the organization and its primary stakeholders.

"As part of expanding our global footprint, the Middle East remains a strong focus area for us. With AI rapidly gaining prominence, organizations are reprioritizing their data strategies and are keen to harness the capabilities of data and technology," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. "Chandrasekhar has extensive experience in the region, especially in driving digital initiatives in the banking sector, and his profound insights will be invaluable to us in delivering accurate solutions to our clients."

"All countries in the Middle East are heavily investing in Digital Transformation, a segment expected to hit $320 billion in market size by 2030," said Chandrasekar. "The BFSI sector is embracing an AI-first approach to improve customer experience, risk management and increase revenue. LatentView is one of the largest and fastest-growing digital analytics firms. For over 15 years, they have been helping companies drive digital transformation by combining digital and traditional data to differentiate themselves in the market and gain a competitive advantage. It is great to work with them as they expand their presence in the Middle East banking sector."

Chandrasekhar holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Delhi College of Engineering.

About LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrial sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

