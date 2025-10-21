Later and Mavely Unveil Swipe Up, the Creator Commerce Summit Bringing the Industry Together IRL

The first-ever Mavely conference turns the spotlight on creators, commerce and real-world connections

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator economy is going offline on November 3 in Chicago. Later and Mavely are joining forces to host Swipe Up: The Creator Commerce Summit, a first-of-its-kind conference designed to help creators turn influence into income, connect with brands and gain the tools needed to grow sustainable businesses. This event will welcome creators, brands, agencies and industry partners for a day of interactive panels, hands-on workshops and networking experiences that put collaboration and commerce front and center.

Building on years of successful Later and Mavely creator meetups, Swipe Up marks the evolution of those gatherings into an annual flagship summit. The event is also the first major collaboration since Later's acquisition of Mavely in 2024, combining the strengths of both platforms to help creators and brands grow side by side.

"Creators are the backbone of the digital economy, but they're often forced to navigate fragmented tools, unpredictable revenue streams and missed opportunities on their own," says Evan Wray, co-founder of Mavely and President of Later. "With Swipe Up, we're bringing the Later and Mavely communities together in one space where creators can connect with brands and learn how to grow their creativity into a sustainable business. This summit is about building real relationships, sharing actionable strategies and showing creators that they have a partner in us. For brands, it's an opportunity to engage with creators and see firsthand how strong partnerships lead to measurable outcomes."

Part conference, part creator meetup, Swipe Up will feature workshops, panels and networking designed to fuel collaboration and growth. Krista Williams, a self-love coach, will headline the event as keynote speaker, while panelists include Varshini Satish, Lead of Talent Partnerships at Snapchat; Lauren Vilips, Creator Acquisition Strategist; and top-performing Mavely creators Kallie Davis, Keesh Deesh and Jen Taylor. Workshops will dive into strategies for affiliate success and future-proofing creator businesses, helping attendees navigate changing trends and algorithms by focusing on ownership, diversification and lasting relevance.

The summit also reflects Later and Mavely's shared mission of empowering the "Everyday Influencer." It's for creators building audiences from their living rooms, small businesses turning followers into customers and brands ready to move beyond one-off posts into long-term partnerships. Swipe Up provides creators a chance to connect with peers and build lasting relationships with brands and platforms.

To learn more about attending Swipe Up, visit luma.com/swipe-up .

About Later

Later is the enterprise leader in social media and influencer marketing software, services, and data. Our integrated platform helps brands, agencies, and creators maximize return on social through streamlined creator partnerships and campaign management. Backed by proprietary data and deep integrations with leading social platforms, Later helps marketing leaders find predictable revenue drivers in the creator economy. Learn more at later.com .

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com .

