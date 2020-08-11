Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market Outlook, 2026 with Profiles of Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lateral Epicondylitis Market by Treatment Type, By End User, By Region; Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in geriatric population base contributing with significant growth rate in global Lateral Epicondylitis market during the forecast period



Increase in geriatric population base also contribute to the prevalence of lateral epicondylitis. The target disease is found to be more prevalent in geriatric population. With an upsurge in lifestyle disorders, the market is anticipated to register significant growth in near future. Moreover, favorable government initiatives such as Integrated Care for Older People to raise the awareness about geriatric health drives the demand for the market.



Tennis elbow is seen in older individuals and is more common in men than in women. Any activity that involves forceful turning of the hand or forceful extension of the wrist can produce tennis elbow. This condition is treated by resting the affected area, avoiding activities that cause pain, and wearing an elbow guard. The tennis elbow facilitates the gliding of muscles and tendons over bony surfaces. The most common joint affected by bursitis is the shoulder, although the elbow, foot, knee, and hand can be affected.



Growing access to insurance & Increasing investment by public as well as private players is an emerging opportunity in global market



The objective is to boost the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis Treatment market by rising healthcare coverage, facilities and investment by both public and private players. In addition, with the rising advancement in sports leads to various insurance provided by authorities to players. Most policies are package policies that combine several individual coverages together so that they can offer protection against multiple risks.



Demand for healthcare services, and thus health insurance, is growing due to the aging of the population, increasing cases of Lateral Epicondylitis and Sport-Related Injuries or prevalence of lateral epicondylitis. At the same time, pressure on public finances is driving many governments to implement cuts in spending on healthcare or to seek out private payers as intermediaries to better manage costs and outcomes. Capturing the opportunity requires understanding and responding to four fundamental forces which are transforming the private health-insurance market. The United States is observing mergers between health-care insurance companies and pharmacy chains, especially those with retail clinics.



North America dominating the global Lateral Epicondylitis market with considerable rate in upcoming years



North America dominated the global tennis elbow treatment market in terms of revenue share in 2019. Increasing number of sport events & competitions in the U.S. coupled with increasing patient awareness level are the vital factors for the growth of tennis elbow treatment market in this region. Furthermore, factors such as rising geriatric population, and availability of insurance coverage are projected to drive the regional demand. The presence of leading key players headquarter amidst the region is the key factor driving growth of North America tennis elbow market across the global region.



Braces (included in other segment) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of sports injuries and growing geriatric population. The braces are mostly recommended after ACL injury and for decreasing any additional injury post ACL reconstruction. As per the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury affects around 250,000 individuals in the United States annually, resulting in an annual health care cost exceeding $2 billion. Increasing incidence of pneumocccal disease is a high impact rendering driver. It will eventually increase the market for braces.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Market Key Trends

4.4. Global Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Leading Company Analysis, 2019

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 Across Industry



5. Global Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market Overview

5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Treatment Type

5.2.1.1. Corticosteroid Injections

5.2.1.2. Surgery

5.2.1.3. Therapy (Shock Wave Therapy & Physical Therapy)

5.2.1.4. Painkillers and NSAIDS

5.2.1.5. Equipment's and Other Products

5.2.2. By End User

5.2.2.1. Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2.2. Pharmacy/Drug Stores

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.3.1. North America

5.2.3.2. Europe

5.2.3.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.4. Latin America

5.2.3.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market



7. Europe Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market



8. Asia-Pacific Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market



9. Latin America Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market



10. Middle East & Africa Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow) Market



11. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Stryker Corporation

11.2. Smith & Nephew plc

11.3. Arthrex

11.4. Zimmer Biomet

11.5. Seikagaku Corporation

11.6. DJO Global, Inc.

11.7. Pfizer Inc.

11.8. 3M Company

11.9. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11.10. Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd.

11.11. Other Prominent Players



