Lateral epicondylitis treatment market featuring Cipla Inc. and Colfax Corp. among others |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Analysis Report by Type (Non-surgical treatment and Surgical treatment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The lateral epicondylitis treatment market is driven by the rising awareness about lateral epicondylitis. In addition, the high incidence of sports injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the lateral epicondylitis treatment market.

Lateral epicondylitis is common in people who participate in physical activities such as racket sports, hockey, canoeing, weightlifting, wrestling, rowing, and swimming. Moreover, it can also occur in people who apply more pressure on the extensor carpi radialis brevis and longus muscles of the forearm as a part of their work. These people observe severe and long-term pain around the elbow if the condition is left untreated. Hence, various government and non-government organizations are initiating certain programs to increase awareness among people and avoid delays in diagnosis. Hence, an increase in the number of organizations and institutes that raise awareness among people about lateral epicondylitis is expected to drive the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Major Five Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers FUTURO Sport Tennis Elbow Support. It provides firm support to weak, sore, and injured tendons. Its tendon pad applies zoned pressure to help provide support to elbows affect by the symptoms of tendonitis.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, and Consumer health. The company offers Aleve. It is an OTC NSAID that provides temporary relief from minor aches and pains caused by a variety of conditions. The active ingredient is 220 mg of naproxen sodium.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates business through Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. The company offers OMNI Gel. It is used to relieve pain associated with recent muscle or joint injuries such as sprains, strains, or sports injuries.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates business through Fabrication technology and Medical technology. The company offers ProCare Tennis Elbow Support. It combines a neoprene band with a bladder filled with microspheres for compression over the tendon insertion point. It is ideal for medial epicondylitis and lateral epicondylitis.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Voltaren. Voltaren (diclofenac sodium enteric-coated tablets) is a benzene-acetic acid derivative. It is available as delayed-release (enteric-coated) tablets of 75 mg for oral administration.

Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Non-surgical treatment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Surgical treatment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Lateral Epicondylitis Treatment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

