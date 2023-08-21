Lateral Partner Joins Wilson Elser's Appellate Team in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it has hired new partner Kristen Carroll, an appellate attorney focusing on construction and transportation issues.

Carroll joins Ellen Greiper, Megan Boyar and Nolan Comfort, the firm's recently announced laterals with whom she worked at Lewis Brisbois. The foursome forged a cohesive team to serve the legal needs of major insurance carriers and national trucking and construction companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Kristen to the firm," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "We expect that she will continue her strong collaboration with Ellen, Megan and Nolan, and our clients will receive the seamless representation they have come to expect from Wilson Elser."

Carroll's practice includes briefing and arguing appeals in New York's Appellate Division. She writes and orally argues motions to dismiss; motions for summary judgment; motions to reargue, renew and vacate; petitions for orders to show cause for emergency relief; and complex discovery motions at the lower court level.

In addition, Carroll served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Kings County District Attorney's Office in the Appeals Bureau.

Carroll earned her J.D. degree in 2014 from Pace University School of Law and her B.A. degree in 2011 from Siena College.

