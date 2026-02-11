LateralCare Appoints William Reau as Chief Executive Officer and Mani Nedunchelian as Chief Technology Officer

Leadership appointments strengthen execution and accelerate AI-native innovation in revenue cycle management

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LateralCare today announced the appointments of William Reau as Chief Executive Officer and Mani Nedunchelian as Chief Technology Officer to support the continued expansion of revenue alai, the company's AI-native platform for revenue cycle management.

The appointments mark a pivotal moment as healthcare organizations look to stabilize revenue and reduce operational strain—driving demand for AI-native systems that move beyond task-level automation to deliver autonomy, accountability, and measurable impact across the revenue cycle.

William Reau (left), Chief Executive Officer of LateralCare, and Mani Nedunchelian (right), Chief Technology Officer of LateralCare.

Reau brings more than 25 years of experience spanning healthcare operations, SaaS platforms, and private equity–backed growth. He has led organizations through periods of significant scale and enterprise adoption, including senior leadership roles at healthcare technology companies such as Hallmark Healthcare Solutions. Reau began his career as a Trauma Burn ICU registered nurse and ECMO specialist at the University of Michigan, later founding and successfully exiting a healthcare workforce solutions company. His background uniquely combines frontline clinical experience with disciplined operational leadership.

As CEO, Reau will focus on scaling LateralCare's AI-native strategy into repeatable, enterprise-grade execution—aligning product innovation, customer outcomes, and go-to-market discipline. He will lead the company through its next phase of growth by strengthening operational foundations, deepening customer partnerships, and ensuring LateralCare delivers measurable financial and operational impact through its flagship platform, revenue alai.

Nedunchelian joins LateralCare as Chief Technology Officer with deep expertise in designing and deploying intelligent systems at enterprise scale. His career includes senior technology leadership roles at Walmart, Hewlett-Packard, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he built and operated platforms in highly complex, high-volume environments. He has been at the forefront of the transition from traditional automation to agentic AI—developing systems in which intelligent agents reason across context, adapt to change, and act autonomously with built-in governance.

In his role as CTO, Nedunchelian will lead the continued evolution of revenue alai, advancing AI-native capabilities across the revenue cycle—including claims intelligence, predictive denial prevention, and autonomous workflow orchestration—while ensuring transparency, auditability, and human oversight remain foundational by design.

"William and Mani bring the rare combination of operational rigor, clinical understanding, and deep AI systems leadership required to drive meaningful transformation in healthcare," said Sowri Krishnan, Founder of LateralCare. "As we scale revenue alai, their leadership strengthens our ability to deliver measurable impact for healthcare organizations—while staying firmly grounded in our commitment to responsible AI, transparency, and human oversight."

About LateralCare

LateralCare is a healthcare technology company dedicated to responsibly integrating Agentic AI to transform complex healthcare operations. Its AI-native flagship platform, revenue alai, modernizes revenue cycle management by uniting intelligent automation with explainable decisioning and human-in-the-loop governance—helping healthcare organizations improve financial performance while operating with greater clarity, confidence, and control.

For more information, visit www.lateralcare.com or follow revenue alai and LateralCare on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

