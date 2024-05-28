LATERALCARE LAUNCHES TO TRANSFORM HEALTHCARE WITH INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS USING GENERATIVE AI

DALLAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LateralCare, a new player in the healthcare technology industry, is proud to announce its official launch. The company aims to transform organizations by using generative AI and large language models to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare executives.

LateralCare's flagship product, "alai", built with advanced Generative AI technology, brings artificial intelligence to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).

About LateralCare:

Founded in 2023, LateralCare is a forward-thinking company committed to responsibly integrating new technologies in the healthcare industry. Our flagship product, "alai", built with advanced GenAI technology, brings artificial intelligence to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). This single-software solution enhances RCM by offering higher first-time pass rates, increased revenue realization, and improved billing accuracy.

Executive Team:

LateralCare is thrilled to announce the appointment of the following healthcare executives:

Roger Davis, Chairman of the Board

Scott Smith, Chief Executive Officer

Sowri Krishnan, Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Chris Joiner, Chief Revenue Officer

Sunya Chandi, Chief Marketing Officer

Robert Macko, VP Revenue Cycle Operations

This seasoned team of professionals brings decades of healthcare experience to LateralCare as the company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our industry. We look forward to introducing our team in the coming weeks and hear their thoughts on the "alai" solution.

