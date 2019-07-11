Latest Ally Invest Survey: Volatile Markets Attract Millennial "Buyers"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from Ally Invest, the majority of independent investors (54%) said they hold onto their investments when large market disruptions occur, while a still significant number (41%) said they take advantage of these market inflections to buy and add to their investment portfolio. Only five percent of respondents said they would sell parts of their portfolio during times of disruption.

When broken down by age, those investors who said they would buy more stock during market swings were predominantly Millennials (55%), while older investors (64% Gen X and 77% Baby Boomers) said they were more likely to hold their course.

Ally Invest is the brokerage and wealth management arm of Ally Financial, and the survey, conducted June 19-20, 2019, polled more than 1,500 active individual investors who invest through the company.

"What's particularly noteworthy in these survey results is how comfortable investors have become with the notion of volatility," said Lule Demmissie, president of Ally Invest. "They are keenly aware of what drives market movement, but there isn't the same sense of panic we would often see just a few years ago when big market swings would occur."

As for the market outlook over the remainder of the summer, the majority of respondents (47%) believe stock market volatility will likely continue "as is." One in three investors (34%) believes market volatility would settle down, with a minority (12%) of respondents saying they expect market volatility to further increase. Seven percent said they were unsure.

In terms of the factors that hold the biggest potential to cause market disruptions during the rest of the year, the survey respondents cited tariffs (63%), trade agreements (57%), changing interest rates (52%), the regulation of big tech companies (39%), potential severe weather events (34%), jobs numbers (34%) and IPO activity (20%).

Results of the survey are for informational purposes only and not intended as investment advice. Investing involves risk. Thus, before investing you should consider what is suitable given your particular circumstances or seek professional advice.

