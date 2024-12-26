LATEST BOOK FROM OPERATION HOPE CEO JOHN HOPE BRYANT TO BE FEATURED IN WALMART STORES

Bryant's best-selling book, Financial Literacy for All, will be featured in 2,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., as part of their "New Year, New You" campaign

ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant today announced his latest best-selling book, Financial Literacy for All, will be featured in 2,000 Walmart stores throughout the U.S. as part of their annual "New Year, New You" campaign. The book will be highlighted on special promotional endcap displays in participating stores, a list of which can be found HERE. Orders can also be placed on Walmart.com.

Bryant's best-selling book, Financial Literacy for All, will be featured in 2,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. Post this From the best-selling author of "Up from Nothing," "Love Leadership" and "How the Poor Can Save Capitalism," John Hope Bryant's new book: "Financial Literacy for All" delivers a powerful resource for everyday Americans seeking to build a stronger financial future. Available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble. and Walmart. (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.) John Hope Bryant- Founder, Chairman & CEO of Operation HOPE and Bryant Group Holdings (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.)

Released in April 2024, Financial Literacy for All, with a foreword by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, debuted at #13 on the USA Today Bestseller List, #9 on Publisher's Weekly, and continues to hold the #1 spot in multiple categories on Amazon's bestseller lists. It has also spurred a new national conversation on financial literacy: How can we expand access? How can the private and public sector help? What can individuals do? Where can I get assistance?

In response, Mr. Bryant initiated a "Campaign for America", outlining how every American can advance financial literacy for themselves and their communities. The Campaign - which offers six specific calls to action - is grounded in the belief that everyone can do something – where they live, learn, work, or play – to improve their own financial future or help someone else with theirs. Building on Mr. Bryant's stated belief that "financial literacy is the civil rights issue of this generation," a core component of the Campaign for America is a Change.org petition urging Congress to ensure that every classroom in America includes comprehensive financial literacy education as part of its curriculum.

Seeking to frame thought leadership on the issue in corporate America, Mr. Bryant announced a "Business Plan for America" in May 2024 at the Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles. The Plan emphasizes diversity and opportunity as the cornerstones for economic growth, sustaining the United States' position as a global leader, and ensuring our shared prosperity. In it, Mr. Bryant lays out a blueprint for inclusivity and prosperity, urging all people to "embrace our inherent strength — our diverse demographics — as a path to sustained economic strength. Our future as a nation depends on our willingness to 'extend the table and add some chairs' to shift our economic trajectory."

Demand for conversations about the book in cities and communities around the country led to the launch of the American Aspiration Tour, aimed at igniting a new national dialogue on financial literacy and economic inclusion. The tour features Mr. Bryant in a series of hosted conversations with elected officials and corporate leaders across America.

The Tour began in Atlanta, home to Operation HOPE's national headquarters, hosted at City Hall by Mayor Andre Dickens. Other civic leaders hosting events included Memphis Mayor Paul Young, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and Montgomery, AL Mayor Steven Reed, with additional dates to be announced for the first half of 2025.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Operation HOPE Contacts:



Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group

404-593-7145

[email protected]

Kevin Boucher, Operation HOPE

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.