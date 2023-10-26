Latest Eastbridge research reveals expected growth in voluntary takeover business

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Growing numbers of carriers prefer and encourage takeovers

AVON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasingly competitive marketplace and greater broker willingness to move business are driving voluntary carriers to expect continued growth in takeover business, according to new Eastbridge Consulting Group research.

The "Takeovers and the Voluntary Market" Spotlight™ Report shows takeover volume has levelled off in recent years, but 90% of carriers surveyed say they expect it to continue to increase in the next three to five years.

"About half of carriers say they don't encourage takeovers, but the number that do has more than doubled in the past four years," said Bonnie Brazzell, Eastbridge special advisor, consulting and research. "Carriers also show signs of shifting from preferring new business to preferring takeover accounts, although the largest number indicate they have no preference."

The "Takeovers and the Voluntary Market" Spotlight™ Report compiles data collected from 30 voluntary carriers in July and August 2023. The report examines the takeover trends and practices of voluntary/worksite carriers, including business approach, percentages by product and case size, differences by case size and commission type, typical business duration before a takeover, strategies for reducing takeovers and future concerns.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • About half of carriers indicate they can match or lower the rates for a takeover, but matching rates is less common than matching benefits.
  • More than half of carriers surveyed say they don't usually reduce or modify commissions for takeovers, but many report they may do so based on case specifics or the product involved.
  • Takeover rates are significantly higher for larger accounts than smaller groups, mostly due to more broker attention in the large-case market and the greater likelihood of voluntary benefits in these groups.

For more information about the "Takeovers and the Voluntary Market" Spotlight™ Report and how to obtain a copy, visit Eastbridge's website, email [email protected] or call (860) 676-9633. 

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT: Ginger Bates
EMAIL:  [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

New Eastbridge report examines employee preferences and needs for voluntary benefits

New Eastbridge report examines employee preferences and needs for voluntary benefits

Company size can have a significant impact on how employees want to learn about voluntary benefits available to them at work, according to recent...
Eastbridge research shows strong interest in voluntary benefits in large case market

Eastbridge research shows strong interest in voluntary benefits in large case market

Companies with 1,000 or more employees usually offer more comprehensive benefits packages than smaller firms, but employees at these large companies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.