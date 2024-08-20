Latest Eastbridge study shows small-market employees lead voluntary benefits participation

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

Aug 20, 2024, 08:00 ET

Most voluntary carriers report average participation is steady or increasing

AVON, Conn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees in small companies are more than twice as likely as those in the largest firms to participate in their voluntary benefits enrollment, according to new Eastbridge Consulting Group research.

Eastbridge's "Understanding Voluntary Participation Rates" Spotlight™ Report shows voluntary enrollment participation in companies with 25–99 employees averages 34%, compared to just 16% in companies with 10,000 or more employees.

"A voluntary benefits enrollment is only as successful as its participation," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "Despite the importance of this driver to carriers, brokers and employers, the carriers we surveyed are mixed in their ability to track participation data by factors such as case size, product and enrollment method."

Eastbridge's "Understanding Voluntary Participation Rates" Spotlight™ Report provides data on the participation rates of 29 carriers active in the voluntary market. Topics include participation rates by group size, product line, case size and enrollment methodology, as well as factors impacting voluntary participation rates, strategies for improvement and future trends carriers anticipate.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • Voluntary product participation rates increase for a majority of carriers (19 of 29) when enrolled at the same time as medical, dental and other employer-paid group products.

  • The majority of carriers aren't using decision-support tools or can't track their effectiveness, although these tools continue to emerge as a way to help improve participation.

  • The number of carriers using active enrollments — where employees must make a yes/no decision on each benefit — has dropped since 2020, even though those using this method say it improves participation rates.

Information about purchasing the "Understanding Voluntary Participation Rates" Spotlight™ Report is available on Eastbridge's website. For more information contact Eastbridge at [email protected].

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT:

Ginger Bates

 EMAIL:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

New Eastbridge report identifies market potential for voluntary sales

New Eastbridge report identifies market potential for voluntary sales

Large, highly populated states that already lead the nation in voluntary benefits sales and in-force premium may still offer some of the greatest...
New Eastbridge report shows growing interest in voluntary term for life insurance

New Eastbridge report shows growing interest in voluntary term for life insurance

The need to broaden their portfolio to be more competitive and meet market demand is driving new carriers to enter the voluntary term for life...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics