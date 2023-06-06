Latest eufy Security and Anker PowerHouse Products Showcased at SecurEX South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Brand Distributors (PBD), a leading South African technology distributor, recently debuted at SecurEX South Africa, showcasing the latest from eufy Security and Anker PowerHouse. The event marked a significant milestone for PBD as they unveiled the eufyCam 3 security system and the Anker 535 and 521 PowerHouse power stations, redefining portable power and security in South Africa.

Grant Norton, CEO of Premium Brand Distributors, expressed excitement about bringing Anker Innovations' eufy Security and Anker PowerHouse products to the vibrant South African market. The cutting-edge eufyCam 3 security system, with solar-powered 4K cameras and machine-learning AI, offers enhanced security and privacy for South African consumers.

The eufyCam 3, powered by the new HomeBase 3, utilizes eufy Security's proprietary BionicMind™ AI, achieving 99% accuracy in recognizing individuals, pets, and objects. HomeBase 3, equipped with edge computing technology, ensures efficient video footage management and provides 16GB of free encrypted local storage, expandable up to 16TB with an external hard drive. This allows for years of local video storage without the need for clearance, giving users peace of mind.

PBD also showcased the Anker 535 and 521 PowerHouse power stations. These high-capacity stations, powered by advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, offer superior performance and durability. With multiple charging ports, rugged design, and built-in lighting bars, the Anker 535 and 521 PowerHouse power stations provide reliable portable power solutions for smartphones, appliances, and medical equipment, making the product an essential tool for outdoor activities and emergencies.

Faraz Mehdi, General Manager of Anker Innovations, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, recognized the value of the South African market and expressed the privilege of offering their state-of-the-art eufy Security and Anker PowerHouse solutions through PBD. These products are designed to enhance user safety and provide reliable portable power solutions, empowering users with the best technology available.

Grant Norton emphasized that PBD's participation at SecurEX aimed to foster a tech-savvy and future-forward environment in South Africa. By partnering with eufy Security and Anker PowerHouse, PBD sought to revolutionize how consumers approached security and portable power.

Throughout the SecurEX event, Premium Brand Distributors showcased their latest products, offering detailed demonstrations and addressing inquiries, showcasing their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the South African market.

