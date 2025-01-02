Latest Network version of 2024 ez1095 ACA Software from Halfpricesoft.com Offers In-House Filing for Quicker Processing

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com's ez1095 ACA application software processes unlimited forms, seamlessly on-site or remotely. It supports 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B, and 1094-B forms, printable on plain paper (e-filing required for 10+ returns per IRS mandate). The 2025 tax season deadline is approaching.

Deadlines for the upcoming 2025 tax season are below:

ez1095 Affordable Care Act Software Offers Remote Processing For Customer Convenience ez1095 network version Is the software for financially savvy clients wanting to do more for less when processing ACA forms.

1095 individual copies: March 3, 2025

The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2025 , to March 3, 2025 . See 2024 Instructions for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B.

, to . See 2024 Instructions for Forms 1094-B and 1095-B. The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to individuals is extended from January 31, 2025 , to March 3, 2025 . See 2024 Instructions for Forms 1094-C and 1095-C.

, to . See 2024 Instructions for Forms 1094-C and 1095-C. 1095 and 1094 IRS copies: Feb 28, 2025 for paper filers; March 31, 2025 for electronic filers

"ez1095 2024 network version is the wise choice for financially savvy clients to save without cutting corners while processing unlimited ACA forms," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($495 for efile version and $695 for IRS and State filing version)

Tax professionals and business owners that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B are encouraged to download and test this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

The main features include but are not limited to:

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Network version to process from multiple computers or locations.

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version ($495.00 for single user efile version, $695.00 IRS and State efile version) Network version available at additional cost. Clients are invited to t est drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

