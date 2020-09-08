Latest Release of CPQSync™ by Cincom® Supercharges Quoting within Microsoft Dynamics 365

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, today announced a new release of CPQSync by Cincom that provides an enhanced selling environment for sales reps, partners and customers.

Updates in this release for users of the cloud-based configure-price-quote solution focus on the following, while also adding several other new features:

Quote-to-Order Integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O) Microsoft Power Automate Certified Connector

According to David Allison, Cincom CPQSync Senior Product Manager, "In this release, we expand our footprint in Dynamics 365 by building an integration into F&O, which allows customers to generate sales orders from Dynamics 365 CE. We also have a certified connector for Power Automate that will allow partners and customers to further automate processes and data between CPQSync, Dynamics 365 and other enterprise systems. Both of these additions assist customers in moving to a digital, connected, quote-to-order experience."

These enhancements further empower CPQSync by Cincom users to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, companies can get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment. As a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CE), there are no popups or new windows. The solution is open platform with APIs that enable extensibility, and businesses can integrate workflows with Microsoft Power Automate and Power BI-based reporting.

