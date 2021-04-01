Latest Study Ranks the Most Popular Made-at-Home Cocktails in Each State During the Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study from Upgraded Points (https://upgradedpoints.com/most-popular-cocktails-around-the-us/), which was based on Google Trends, determined that searches for "cocktail recipes" in March of 2020 was nearly double what it was in March of 2019.

Statistics on cocktail popularity were broken out at both the national as well as by state levels.

The Most Popular Cocktails in the U.S. based on the Number of States Searching for Each One Most The Most Popular Cocktail in Every State During the Pandemic, based on Google Trends Search Data from March 2020 to March 2021

Alex Miller, Founder and CEO of the site stated, "We knew that people's preferences for cocktails might shift depending on the season of the year, so we did comparisons for the colder months (fall and winter) as well as the warmer months (spring and summer)."

According to the data, the most searched-for cocktail recipes nationwide during the spring and summer months were the "Painkiller," (made with pineapple juice, rum, and orange juice), the classic Margarita (using tequila, triple sec and lime juice, and its variations) and the vodka-based Appletini.

As for national cocktail preferences during the colder, fall and winter months, the Margarita again scored highly, along with the Mimosa (a sparkling wine, often champagne, triple sec and orange juice) and the ever-popular "Moscow Mule," a drink invented by Smirnoff ™ vodka which uses a combination of lime juice, vodka and ginger beer.

Made-at-Home Cocktails: Popularity Varies by State

According to the survey data, popular cocktails for in-home consumption vary not only by season but also by individual state.

For example, in California, searches for cocktail recipes during the spring and summer months favored the Pink Lady (the classic WWII-era gin and grenadine drink for women) while during the fall and winter months search patterns revolved around searches for the Paloma (made with tequila, lime juice and grapefruit).

In some states, there were no noticeable seasonal fluctuations. For example, one southern state (Texas) favored the Margarita year-round. It is speculated that, due to its historic connection to Mexico and the widespread acceptance of Tequila in that region, Texans would naturally gravitate to a Tequila-based cocktail such as the Margarita.

One surprise was the state of Connecticut. While during the warmer months they favor the no-nonsense Jack and Coke, during the colder fall and winter the non-alcoholic "mocktail" the Shirley Temple (where only grenadine, lemon-lime soda, ice and maraschino cherries, but no alcohol, is used) led the pack of popular recipe searches by pandemic stay-at-homers. Connecticut was the only state to favor a non-alcohol cocktail in any season of the year.

Emotions and Memories Tied to Food and Drink?

According to Miller, "Our study results clearly reveal that during this pandemic, people confined to their homes will attempt to recreate experiences that they had while traveling or socializing with others, and food and drink provide an emotional anchor to those past good times and feelings. People don't always search out new experiences and emotions - they want to re-create the feelings of good times that they have already had and fondly remember."

For full study details, including detailed graphics and a state-by-state breakout of the most popular homemade cocktails, click HERE.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that provides insider strategies on maximizing travel points and rewards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to give travelers, as well as those looking to travel a real understanding of how to maximize their points and miles. Learn more at: UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points