Upgraded Points Study Explores the Best U.S. Airports for Early Morning and Late-Night Flights

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest study reveals which airports in the country are best for catching early-morning and late-night flights.

"Travelers looking to avoid crowded terminals or save on airfare often choose flights at non-peak times," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Flying early in the morning or late at night can save money and reduce stress, but only if you know which airports are best equipped for these flights."

Study Methodology

To find the best and worst airports for early-morning and late-night flyers, Upgraded Points analyzed data from 50 of the busiest U.S. airports, considering factors like the percentage of flights departing before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m., the delay rates for these flights, the average departure delay in minutes, and the number of places in each airport that sell coffee and alcohol.

Rise and Shine:

The Best Airports for Early-Morning Flights

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) Percent of Flights Departing Before 8 a.m .: 38.5% Percent of Early Flights Delayed: 13.9% Kansas City International Airport (MCI ) Percent of Flights Departing Before 8 a.m .: 39% Places That Sell Coffee: 1 per 1 million passengers (third most in the study) Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW ) Percent of Early Flights Delayed: 12.4% Places That Sell Coffee: 0.79 per 1 million passengers

The Worst Airports for Early-Morning Flights

Miami International Airport (MIA) Percent of Early Flights Delayed: 31.6% Average Delay of Early Flights: 7 minutes Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC ) Percent of Flights Departing Before 8 a.m .: 9.4% Places That Sell Coffee: 0.33 per 1 million passengers Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) Percent of Flights Departing Before 8 a.m. : 4.7% (lowest in the study) Average Delay of Early Flights: 6 minutes

Night Owl's Delight:

The Best Airports for Late-Night Flights

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m .: 21.7% Average Delay of Late Flights: 8 minutes Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW ) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m. : 22% Places That Sell Alcohol: 0.79 per 1 million passengers Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC ) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m .: 19.6% Average Delay of Late Flights: 9 minutes

The Worst Airports for Late-Night Flights

Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m .: 1% Percent of Late Flights Delayed: 77.8% San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m .: 1.4% Average Delay of Late Flights: 31 minutes Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Percent of Flights Departing After 8 p.m. : 1.1% Percent of Late Flights Delayed: 50%

For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the full study here.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

