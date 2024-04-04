Latest TrueCut Motion Titles to be Demonstrated at CinemaCon 2024

In partnership with Christie, demos of the latest films to utilize Pixelworks' unique motion grading technology to be shown at CinemaCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks today announced that demonstrations of the Company's breakthrough TrueCut Motion™ format used in "Argylle", "Kung-Fu Panda 4" and "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" will be shown on a CINITY Cinema System that uses Christie projection in the Christie solutions area, Milano Ballroom I, at CinemaCon 2024. Utilizing its revolutionary and patented motion grading process, the dazzling world of each film looks even more stunning in the premium TrueCut Motion format.

Pixelworks’ TrueCut Motion (PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

TrueCut Motion technology is an award-winning post production and finishing platform that for the first time, provides studios and filmmakers with the ability to deliver a full range of motion looks across Premium Large Format theatrical screens, as well as downstream on the latest high brightness, large screen home entertainment devices.

The CINITY Cinema System is an advanced premium format designed for the PLF sector combining a unique integration of 4K resolution, 3D, high brightness, HFR, HDR, wide color gamut display capabilities, and immersive sound. It improves the overall quality with clearer images, brighter colors, immersive sound and smoother motion for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

About Christie®

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED and LCD displays. Visit www.christiedigital.com.

