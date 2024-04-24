Pixelworks Empowers iQOO Z9 Turbo to Bring Immersive Gaming and Video Experiences to More Consumers

Smartphone's Differentiated Frame Rate Optimization and Diverse Gaming Display Enhancement Modes Deliver Flagship Visual Experience at Affordable Price

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that vivo's newly launched iQOO Z9 Turbo smartphone incorporates Pixelworks' X5 Turbo visual processor, providing end users with an immersive high-frame-rate gaming experience. The iQOO Z9 Turbo features stunning visual quality through a combination of differentiated frame rate optimization solutions and a diverse set of built-in visual enhancement modes. The smartphone also integrates multiple popular video Apps with silky-smooth picture quality, which greatly enhances the immersive feel for consumers across different visual scenarios.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the iQOO Z9 Turbo features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The smartphone also sports a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. In addition, with the adoption of the Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor and featuring distributed rendering architecture, the smartphone offloads display rendering from the GPU to deliver longer play time on high-frame-rate games, better picture quality for lower frame rate games and enriched immersive video.

In terms of gaming, the Pixelworks powered iQOO Z9 Turbo provides users with two unique frame rate optimization solutions, one focused on power efficiency, and another designed to deliver maximum frame rate, which are compatible with 23 popular mobile games. For games with native high frame rate, Pixelworks' solution improves the rendering efficiency of the smartphone GPU to extend the play time of gaming while displaying optimal picture quality. For games with lower native frame rate, Pixelworks' solution boosts the frame rate to increase the smoothness and stability of dynamic motions, providing consumers with extraordinary picture quality while maintaining lower overall power consumption.

Also ensuring the visual enjoyment for mobile gaming, the Pixelworks powered iQOO Z9 Turbo provides consumers with multiple gaming filter modes for display enhancement. These include the general filter modes that are commonly used across various mobile games, such as customized, low light enhancement, snow blindness prevention, old retro, vivid, soft and bright modes. Users can select the filter mode according to their visual preferences and to experience increased immersion. In addition, the iQOO Z9 Turbo features dedicated tuning modes for Honor of King, Game for Peace, League of Legends and Genshin Impact, each of which incorporate specific parameters to amplify the gaming visuals and more closely mirror the game creator's original artistic intent.

In terms of video experience, the iQOO Z9 Turbo effectively mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between the content and the display by leveraging Pixelworks' content-optimized motion processing ensuring that native frame rate video content always has excellent and stable visual quality on the smartphone's high refresh rate display. Currently, this function supports video frame interpolation from 24fps/25fps/30fps up to 60 fps and has been adapted to many mainstream video Apps in China, including iQIYI, Tencent Video, Youku Bilibili.

"As one of iQOO's smartphone series, the iQOO Z9 Turbo is committed to providing users with powerful product performance and fascinating gaming experience," stated Yaojing Yang, Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center , iQOO. "I am glad that with the support of Pixelworks, we have found an elegant and comprehensive solution. By incorporating Pixelworks' visual processor with distributed rendering architecture, we have allocated rendering computing power more efficiently to deliver a smoother gaming experience and more immersive video quality."

"Congratulations on the release of the iQOO Z9 Turbo!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "This new smartphone delivers a flagship-level user experience at an affordable price, while also reflecting iQOO's strong reputation for high product quality and premium user experience. As a result of the close coordination and tuning efforts of our combined teams, the iQOO Z9 Turbo incorporates differentiated frame rate optimization solutions as well as diverse display enhancement filter modes, making the smartphone ideal for high performance mobile gaming. We look forward to continuing future cooperation and opportunities to enrich the mobile visual experience for more iQOO users."

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.