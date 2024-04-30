Latest Upgraded Points Study Reveals Best Sky-High Snacks: A Coast-to-Coast Guide to America's Favorite Inflight Refreshments

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Upgraded Points study explores how passengers from every state indulge in their inflight beverage and snack cravings. From ordering regional favorites to more classic choices, the comprehensive analysis includes some surprising insights: 1 in 3 Americans would be extremely relieved if a seat neighbor shook them awake for the snack cart!

"Inflight refreshments are more than just a drink and a snack – they are a part of the travel experience that most passengers look forward to," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Little indulgences can make a long flight significantly more enjoyable, so we thought looking at the regional trends that inform beverage and snack choices could be fun."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points surveyed 2,184 U.S. residents, asking about their preferences for inflight refreshments. The survey aimed to explore regional differences and pinpoint standout beverage and snack choices across most states. Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming were excluded from the analysis due to insufficient survey responses.

Snack Showdown: America's Top Choices at 30,000 Feet

While 1 in 5 flyers would rather pay for food in the terminal than eat the complimentary snacks offered on the flight, Delta Air Lines took the top spot as the best airline when it comes to refreshments — 24 states voted it as superior. Specifically:

Chips claim the top spot in 28 states as the ultimate inflight snack, from classic potato to bold-flavored varieties. Salty Staples: Pretzels and peanuts are a favorite in 5 states each, offering passengers a satisfying saltiness in the sky. Given the choice, 67% of Americans would choose a salty snack over a sweet.

Biscoff cookies are beloved in 5 states, a special delight often associated with Delta Air Lines and other major carriers. Classic Tastes: Trail mix is a healthy option chosen in 1 state, providing a nutritious snack alternative for health-conscious flyers.

Popular Pairs: Chips and water are the most popular pairing to order inflight, reported by 22 states as their go-to. Six other states pair their chips with Coca-Cola, combining classic flavors as a treat while traveling.

Spirited Skies: America's Top Inflight Alcohol Choices

When it comes to boozy beverages, vodka and whiskey cocktails are the favorites for a flight, preferred in 11 states each. However, there were certainly other stand-outs:

Morning Cheers: Mimosas are sipped most in 7 states.

Mimosas are sipped most in 7 states. Wonderful Wines: Passengers in 7 states prefer white wine, while red wine is the drink of choice for passengers in 2 states. About 1 in every 10 passengers (9%) would request wine on their flight.

Passengers in 7 states prefer white wine, while red wine is the drink of choice for passengers in 2 states. About 1 in every 10 passengers (9%) would request wine on their flight. Casual Sips: Hard seltzers are appreciated in 2 states, while a Bloody Mary is the clear favorite for 2 others.

The majority of Gen Z (52%), millennials (58%), and Gen Xers (52%) believe paying extra for an alcoholic drink is worth it.

Check out each state's inflight favorite drink, snack, and cocktail by visiting the full study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

