Upgraded Points Highlights Airports With the Friendliest Staff in Latest Study

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study from Upgraded Points is uncovering where passengers will catch a smile before they catch their flight.

"Whether it's a friendly food vendor, a grumpy TSA agent, or a happy flight attendant, the level of service received at airports can set the tone for an entire trip," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study acknowledges those airports where staff go the extra mile to ensure passenger satisfaction."

The U.S. Airports That Have the Friendliest Staff

Study Methodology

The study focused on the 50 busiest airports according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Analyzing Google and Yelp reviews for each airport, researchers noted mentions of "friendly" or "rude" staff or TSA. They compared these mentions to the total number of reviews to calculate a ratio of positive to negative interactions. Each airport was scored on a scale from 0 to 5 based on the ratio of positive mentions, with scores summed to yield a total possible score of 50.

The Airports With the Friendliest Staff:

Portland International Airport (PDX) leads the pack with a friendliness score of 44/50. A notable 19% of Yelp reviews praise the welcoming staff, the highest of any U.S. airport studied. Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is a close second with a score of 43. IND is known for minimal complaints about TSA, reflecting less than 1% negative mentions on Google. Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) landed with a score of 39, as travelers commend the cheerful assistance provided by JAX airport staff. John Wayne Airport (SNA) showcases Southern California's sunny disposition with speed, efficiency, and warm hospitality. Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is known for combining friendly staff with forward-thinking amenities, setting a higher standard for traveler satisfaction.

Check out the full, detailed ranking of all 50 airports by visiting the complete study .

