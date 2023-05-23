Latest Version of Google TV from CHiQ Available in Europe

News provided by

CHiQ

23 May, 2023

ZHONGSHAN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ, the renowned consumer electronics brand, is excited to announce the launch of its latest Google TV series in Europe this May. Designed to revolutionize the way viewers experience entertainment, the series comes with officially licensed Google system technology, premium intelligent AI applications, and a futuristic frameless metal style. This new range of smart TVs is set to become the ultimate hub for smart home interaction, offering customers an unparalleled viewing experience.

The Google system has been fully updated for better TV viewing. Its powerful intelligent AI content recommendation engine accurately analyzes family members' viewing preferences to give meaningful suggestions for further viewing. In the Google Play store, users can easy access to more than 10,000 apps. One-click activation of Netflix and YouTube is made possible by shortcut keys on the Google TV remote control. To enable voice activation, the remote control integrates a unique speech-activated feature that can sync with a Google smart home device.

Since its establishment in 2014, CHiQ has been committed to international markets, driving technological innovation, and continuously refining its product offerings in response to market dynamics. Through ongoing product optimization and development of a robust industrial chain architecture, the CHiQ consistently delivers exceptional products to its customers. As an official partner of several operating systems and streaming entertainment services, the CHiQ brand will further enhance its product line, transitioning from a focus on single-system applications to a diversified application strategy.

Since entering the European market, CHiQ has expanded its footprint in more than 10 countries, with 8 primary product categories through local e-commerce platforms. In France and Germany, its TVs and refrigerators have consistently ranked at the top of the best-selling lists on Amazon platforms. Additionally, CHiQ has increased its presence on more than 40 e-commerce platforms in over 20 countries and regions across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia, enriching its product categories and expanded the range from TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners to include washing machines, monitors, and portable air conditioners. These strategic moves have significantly bolstered the brand's strength. Dedicated to providing smarter home appliance products and services, CHiQ continuously strives to meet the growing expectations of consumers seeking convenient home living.

