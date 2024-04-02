Latest Wirehouse Breakaway Brings $700 Million in Client Assets to Sanctuary Wealth

Ultra-High-Net-Worth Advisor Duo Chose Sanctuary to Launch Vincita Investment Partners for Growth Opportunities and Support System

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Vincita Investment Partners (Vincita), a Greensboro, North Carolina-based firm with $700 million in client assets. Its founders and managing partners JJ Marus, CEPA, CPWA, CRPC, and Lauren Norris, CFP®, CPFA, are the latest successful advisors to break away from a wirehouse to launch a firm on Sanctuary's Partnered Independence platform.

President of Sanctuary Wealth, Vince Fertitta, said, "From the moment I met JJ and Lauren, I was incredibly impressed, so I am honored that after going through a thorough due diligence process, they will launch their firm on Sanctuary's Partnered Independence platform, which offers client solutions, revenue levers and growth support that they've never had access to before now."

Mr. Fertitta continued, "Both come to Sanctuary with a history of thriving in all aspects of their lives, with JJ participating in the U.S. Olympic trials as a swimmer and Lauren being a former all-American lacrosse player and coach. Given their all-encompassing drive to succeed, it is hardly surprising that they've built a highly sophisticated, $700 million practice in just 15 years. We welcome JJ, Lauren and the rest of the Vincita team and look forward to helping them build long-term equity in the valuable asset they have just unlocked."

Vincita is a sophisticated planning-driven firm that helps wealthy families simplify financial complexities and protect and grow their balance sheets with confidence and peace of mind. The firm provides exceptional service from a highly experienced team that helps clients pursue their unique visions and goals by optimizing wealth and after-tax returns. As wealth concierges, the team works with client estate planning attorneys, tax specialists and banking partners to ensure complete and integrated strategies encompassing all aspects of their financial life.

"We could not be more excited to launch our new firm on Sanctuary's Partnered Independence platform," said Mr. Marus. "We were drawn to Sanctuary's experience in supporting advisors like us and chose to partner with them only after doing extensive due diligence, including speaking with our peers already on the platform. The firm clearly understands what it takes for transitioning wirehouse advisors like us to succeed, having built a unique model that prioritizes client service and helps their partners enjoy meaningful growth. What's more, they've developed an alternative investment platform that far exceeds anything we've seen before and have cutting-edge technology, which will enable us to manage the wealth of families with unique needs, wherever their assets are held."

The name Vincita comes from the Italian words for "winning" and "victory" and symbolizes the firm's commitment to partnering with successful clients to help them achieve their goals across every stage of their financial life. Vincita's clients include business owners, C-suite executives and the "millionaire next door."

"We've met so many people across Sanctuary who are eager to support us in our journey to independence," said Ms. Norris. "It is clear that they speak our language and have done this many times before. They have helped us every step of the way during the process, and we know they will be there for us moving forward. It's great to not only have a real partner but an entire support system behind us."

Mr. Marus has worked to help clients achieve their financial goals for nearly 15 years. He earned his M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he concentrated in investment management, and his bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University. He has the CEPA, CPWA and CRPC designations. Ms. Norris is a CFP® and CPFA with nearly 10 years of experience as a wealth manager. She received her bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, concluded, "Sanctuary is uniquely positioned to help breakaway teams seamlessly transition to independence and grow their businesses on their terms. Our track record is a testament to our expertise and deep understanding of the specific needs of former wirehouse advisors. Vincita Investment Partners is a terrific new firm that is perfect for our Partnered Independence model. JJ and Lauren have built a tremendous business with a lot of runway in front of them. Sanctuary is committed to helping them deepen client relationships and accelerate their growth."

