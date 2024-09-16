Latham & Watkins Adds Energy Tax Partner in Washington, D.C.

Scott Cockerham advises on tax aspects of investments across the renewable energy and energy transition sectors.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Scott Cockerham has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Transactional Tax Practice. Cockerham advises global companies and investors on the tax aspects of investments in the renewable energy and energy transition sectors.

Scott Cockerham, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Scott has an excellent reputation for delivering unparalleled tax counsel to clients involved in groundbreaking projects and transactions at the center of the global energy transition, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Washington office and the firm," said Mandy Reeves, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office.

Cockerham's practice focuses on providing strategic tax counsel for the development, financing, acquisition, and sale of energy and infrastructure projects, including tax equity financing and tax credit transferability transactions. His experience spans solar, onshore and offshore wind, battery storage, hydrogen, fuel cell, geothermal, and carbon capture utilization and sequestration projects.

"Scott's arrival underscores our commitment to providing clients with high-level, sophisticated tax advice on renewables and energy tax credits in connection with M&A and project development and financing transactions," said Jocelyn Noll, Global Chair of Latham's Transactional Tax Practice. "His extensive experience and technical knowledge make him a perfect fit for our world class energy tax practice at a time when we are seeing unprecedented levels of client demand for our services across the rapidly growing energy transition sectors."

Cockerham said: "I am excited to join Latham and to work alongside such a talented and well-regarded team. Latham's market-leading energy practice offers the best platform for me to work on high-profile transactions for marquee clients, many of which involve cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm and to a best-in-class renewable energy and energy transition tax team."

Cockerham joins Latham from A&O Shearman. He received both his JD, magna cum laude, and BA, summa cum laude, from the University of Arizona, and his LL.M from New York University School of Law.

