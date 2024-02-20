Latham & Watkins Adds Prominent Emerging Companies & Growth Partners in Bay Area

Seth Gottlieb and Alex Kassai bring substantial experience representing emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycles, as well as venture capital and investment funds.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Seth Gottlieb and Alex Kassai have joined the firm's Bay Area offices as partners in the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Gottlieb and Kassai represent emerging growth companies and their investors at all stages of a company's growth cycle, including pre-incorporation planning and formation, venture financings, M&A transactions, strategic partnerships, public offerings, and SEC reporting. Their extensive experience spans multiple sectors, with a focus on technology and life sciences.

"Seth and Alex are highly-regarded emerging companies lawyers, and we are delighted to welcome them," said Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Bay Area offices. "We are laser focused on tech and life sciences as two high growth areas steering the global economy. Adding partners with Seth and Alex's diverse industry knowledge, commercial approach, and deep ties to the emerging companies and venture communities regionally and beyond will further assist our clients, and in the process, propel our market leadership."

Gottlieb and Kassai also bring a wealth of experience advising institutional and corporate venture capital and private equity investment funds on financial and strategic investments, formation, and general fund operational and administration matters.

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, said: "The continued expansion of our emerging companies capability on the West Coast and in growth areas like technology and life sciences remains a strategic priority for the firm. Seth and Alex's arrival further solidifies our position as the only law firm with a significant presence in every venture and growth capital hub across the globe."

Gottlieb and Kassai are the latest partners to join Latham's deep bench and expanding Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Last year the firm welcomed Brian Patterson as a partner in the Bay Area offices and as Global Vice Chair of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice.

"Seth and Alex's extensive experience advising founders, startups, and investors on innovative transactions and other matters is highly synergistic with our platform," said Ben Potter, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. "Their knowledge across corporate matters will bring tremendous value to our clients at every stage of their lifecycle."

Gottlieb said: "I am delighted to join Latham's exceptional team and contribute to the firm's continued growth and success. Latham is a powerhouse across corporate, litigation, and regulatory practices. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the firm's market leading practices, while delivering exceptional results for an all-star client roster."

Kassai said: "Latham is known for its team-oriented and collaborative culture, and joining the firm provides an exciting opportunity to grow my practice. I am thrilled to bring the firm's tremendous resources to bear for innovative clients transforming markets and industries."

Gottlieb and Kassai join Latham from Cooley LLP.

