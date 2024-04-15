Prominent Hybrid Capital and M&A Partners Join Latham to Further Enhance Premier Private Capital Platform

Tracey Zaccone and Justin Rosenberg bring exceptional experience representing private equity firms and public and private companies in sophisticated transactions.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Tracey A. Zaccone and Justin Rosenberg have joined the firm's New York office as partners in the Hybrid Capital and Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice, respectively. Zaccone specializes in hybrid capital and private credit financing transactions for private equity firms and public and private companies, as well as traditional capital markets and public company matters. Rosenberg represents private equity firms and public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions and other complex corporate transactions.

"Tracey and Justin are exceptionally talented and highly regarded lawyers with longstanding relationships with premier private equity firms, financial institutions, and major companies in New York and globally, and we are thrilled to welcome them," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Their collective experience, in particular on marquee private capital transactions, bring additional depth to our top-tier capabilities, as the private capital markets continue to experience exponential growth."

Zaccone brings extensive experience structuring and advising clients on private capital, hybrid and convertible instruments, including convertible and non-convertible debt and preferred instruments, as well as secured and unsecured debt and warrant offerings, in a wide variety of private, pre-initial public offering (IPO), private investment in public equity (PIPE), and public transactions. She also represents leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as financial institutions, investors and public companies, in connection with traditional equity and debt capital raising transactions.

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, said: "Latham understands the players and complexities of the global private capital markets better than anyone given our long history and established position in the space. Adding Tracey and Justin's experience to the practice further underscores our commitment to being the premier law firm for clients on all aspects of their business in deploying private capital, and further strengthens our worldclass public company M&A capabilities."

Rosenberg focuses his practice on a wide range of corporate transactions, including public and private company acquisitions, divestitures, cross-border transactions, and private equity transactions. He also advises on securities law and corporate governance issues.

Zaccone said: "Latham has been at the center of landmark private capital transactions and creative financing solutions for many years, and I am excited to join the firm as it continues to expand its already top-notch practice globally. I look forward to working with a superb roster of clients that are forging new paths across financial products, markets, and industries."

"Latham has incredible resources across practices and jurisdictions to advise clients on their most complex, highest-stakes transactions," said Rosenberg. "I am delighted to join the team and contribute to the firm's continued growth and success."

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner, New York Office, + 1.212.906.1281

Charles Ruck, Corporate Department Global Chair, +1.714.755.8245

SOURCE Latham & Watkins