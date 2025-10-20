LATHAM & WATKINS ADDS PROMINENT ROYALTY AND IP TRANSACTIONS PARTNER IN BAY AREA

Todd Trattner brings extensive experience advising life sciences and technology companies, funds, investors, and academic institutions on a wide range of complex intellectual property transactions with a focus on royalty financings and monetizations, licensing and collaborations, and other strategic partnerships.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP is pleased to announce that Dr. Todd Trattner has joined the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. Trattner's practice focuses on representing both investors and financiers, as well as sponsors and companies, in royalty financings and monetizations, licensing and collaborations, and other strategic partnerships within the life sciences and technology sectors.

Todd Trattner, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Todd is a great addition to our team, and he offers clients a unique set of experience, relationships, and industry knowledge. He is among a small group of leading practitioners in the Bay Area whose reputation for advising on complex and innovative IP transactions in the life sciences and technology sectors is well-established," said Mark Bekheit, Managing Partner of Latham's Bay Area offices. "Beyond adding a highly talented and dynamic partner to the team, Todd also brings strong commercial sense and an entrepreneurial drive to the practice."

Trattner draws on his strong academic and scientific foundation, as well as his wealth of experience in the life sciences and technology sectors, to counsel clients on complex intellectual property transactions. He advises public and private companies, funds, investors, and academic institutions on royalty finance and monetizations, licensing and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, R&D financing arrangements, strategic alliances, venture finance, hybrid capital financings, manufacturing and supply agreements, and other financing and commercial transactions.

Ben Potter, Global Chair of Latham's Emerging Companies & Growth Practice, said: "Todd's experience with cutting-edge transactions, along with his deep roots in the Bay Area, add further depth to our capabilities and allow us to continue to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated legal services in the life sciences and tech sectors. His arrival further establishes Latham as a global leader in life sciences and technology, and his deep relationships—from companies to investors to funds—offer significant synergies and growth opportunities for our practice."

"We have a strong and deep bench that Todd complements, and our team has the track record and sector expertise to handle these specialized and business-critical deals. He is exactly the type of lawyer clients rely on to help them work through their most complex and important legal issues," added Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department.

"It's an exciting time to join Latham & Watkins, and the opportunities are immense," said Trattner. "The firm stands out for its exceptional capabilities across the practice, with an unmatched track record in life sciences and technology around the world. I look forward to offering clients access to the firm's resources, expertise, and knowledge at every stage."

Trattner joins from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He received his JD from Berkeley Law, MS and PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and BA from University of California, Los Angeles.

