Latham & Watkins Bolsters Environment, Land & Resources Practice in the Bay Area

BAY AREA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Tom Lee has joined the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Environment, Land & Resources Practice. Lee advises clients on chemical regulatory issues, particularly PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), as well as the environmental aspects of high-stakes M&A and real estate transactions, with an emphasis on brownfield acquisition and redevelopment.

Tom Lee, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Tom's arrival underscores our commitment to ensuring our clients are well prepared to manage the ever-increasing complexity of environmental regulation and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Mark Bekheit, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Bay Area offices. "His experience will be invaluable to clients navigating evolving requirements in California and beyond."

Lee has significant experience guiding clients through complex transactions and managing environmental risks and costs in highly regulated jurisdictions, as well as advising on the regulation of PFAS and other emerging contaminants, developing compliance strategies, and responding to evolving state and federal requirements. Lee works across industries including chemical manufacturing, food and agriculture, retail and consumer products, and real estate investment.

"Companies today are facing new regulatory pressures and increasingly sophisticated environmental challenges, and Tom brings the kind of practical and strategic perspective that will make a real difference," said Gary Gengel, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Environment, Land & Resources Practice. "He is adept at guiding clients through every phase of their most critical projects, and his addition further strengthens our team's ability to deliver comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions that help clients achieve their goals in a constantly changing landscape."

"Latham's reputation for excellence and its commitment to collaboration and innovation make it the ideal platform to tackle the most complex environmental challenges facing companies today," Lee said. "I'm excited to work alongside my new colleagues to help clients anticipate regulatory change, respond to emerging issues, and achieve ambitious results on their most critical projects."

Lee joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. He received his JD from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and his BA from Colgate University.

