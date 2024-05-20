LATHAM & WATKINS EXPANDS HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES PRACTICE WITH TWO DISTINGUISHED PARTNERS IN D.C.

Jennifer Bragg and William (Bill) McConagha bring substantial experience enhancing the firm's FDA regulatory, compliance, and enforcement offerings

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jennifer Bragg and William (Bill) McConagha have joined the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in the Washington, D.C. office. Bragg and McConagha bring a powerful combination of deep government experience and sector knowledge, coupled with an impressive track record of advising on complex regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters involving products subject to the authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as on strategic transactions throughout the healthcare and life sciences industry.

Jennifer Bragg, Partner, Latham & Watkins William (Bill) McConagha, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Jennifer and Bill's wealth of industry and government experience align with our strategy for growth in the healthcare and life sciences sectors," said Mandy Reeves, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office. "Their deep knowledge and strong client relationships will enhance our regulatory, compliance, and advisory offerings, and their backgrounds are ideally suited to the intricate corporate deals and critical regulatory issues our clients encounter."

Bragg counsels companies on compliance and investigations stemming from enforcement actions initiated by FDA and other governmental authorities, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Office of Inspector General (OIG). She also advises pharmaceutical, medical device, and other FDA-regulated companies on complex transactional matters. She previously served in the FDA's Office of the Chief Counsel as Associate Chief Counsel.

"We're delighted to welcome Jennifer and Bill to the firm," said John Manthei, Global Chair of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. "Their extensive industry knowledge, FDA compliance and enforcement experience, and ability to help companies navigate complex regulatory issues will enrich the insightful, practical guidance and sophisticated representation we offer our clients."

McConagha counsels on the complete lifecycle of FDA-regulated products, ranging from drugs to medical devices, to complex biologics, food products, and novel tobacco products, among others. His expertise runs the gamut from pre-market development and clinical trials to product launch and post-market safety reporting and manufacturing requirements, including cGMP and the Quality System Regulation. He advises clients on compliance matters such as preparing for and managing FDA inspections, responding to FDA 483s and Warning Letters, and developing strategic remediation plans and engagement strategies following FDA inspections. McConagha also counsels start-ups and global life sciences companies on complex regulatory matters, including product launches, product promotion, and post-market legal requirements. He has also served as FDA diligence and regulatory counsel in dozens of corporate transactions involving the sale or commercialization of medical products, foods, and personal care products. McConagha spent 17 years at the FDA in various roles, including as assistant commissioner, senior attorney in the Office of the Chief Counsel, and as a Health Policy Advisor to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP).

"Jennifer and Bill are remarkable new members of our team and will undoubtedly serve as valuable advisers to our clients. They bolster our capacity to offer the business-oriented and sophisticated insights required in the dynamic landscape of the modern healthcare and life sciences industry. Their history in government and experience providing advice at the cutting edge of issues confronting the industry will surely add to our collective skills, and we are excited to bring them on board," said Ben Haas, Global Vice Chair of the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice.

Bragg said: "Latham's premier market position and broad life sciences infrastructure, coupled with its strategic focus on private capital, attracted me to the firm. I am thrilled to join this sophisticated team, and look forward to helping our clients navigate the constantly evolving healthcare regulatory and enforcement environment."

McConagha said: "Latham's commitment to its market-leading healthcare and life sciences practice, and esteemed client base, drew me in. Renowned for handling highly intricate and groundbreaking matters, Latham's exceptional standing is widely recognized. I am excited to contribute to expanding Latham's footprint in the ever-changing healthcare and life sciences industry."

Bragg received a JD with honors and a BA cum laude from the University of Maryland. McConagha received a JD cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and a BA magna cum laude from Carleton College.

Both partners join Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

