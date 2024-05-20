Leading Real Estate Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Douglas Heitner brings diverse experience working in-house and in private practice on the full range of sophisticated real estate transactions.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Douglas Heitner has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice. Heitner advises clients on the full spectrum of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, financings, investment sales and acquisitions, secondary market debt acquisitions and dispositions, developments, leasing, loan workouts, and public and private projects across numerous sectors and asset classes.

Having served both as a general counsel and in private practice, Heitner has a unique perspective on the real estate industry and associated market trends and legal developments, particularly with respect to real estate private equity and publicly traded real estate companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Safehold, formerly known as iStar, where he was responsible for all legal matters, including asset-level work, securities, and capital markets.

"Doug is well known in the New York real estate market for his entrepreneurial approach, commercial mindset, and strong relationships with clients and colleagues. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His experience in real estate private equity and leading the legal department of a diverse, publicly traded real estate company – including overseeing numerous major public and private deals in the New York market – adds depth to our market-leading practice both in New York and globally."

"Doug's arrival reinforces our commitment to the continued expansion of our preeminent real estate practice across the globe and further enhances our ability to provide clients with a broadened set of expertise to address all of their evolving needs," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "Doug's energy, industry knowledge, and drive are a perfect complement to our existing practice, serving clients in all of their highest stakes and most complex transactions."

Heitner said, "I'm excited to return to law firm practice and join Latham's premier real estate team. The integrated global platform and collaborative culture make it a one-stop firm to help clients achieve their business objectives. I look forward to contributing to our clients' and the firm's ongoing success."

Heitner received his JD from New York University School of Law and his BA from Dartmouth College.

