Latham & Watkins Expands Leading FinTech Practice with Prominent Washington, D.C. Hires

Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, said: "Mitch and Jenny have a sophisticated understanding of innovative technologies, as well as the financial markets in which they're deployed. Their skill-set further catalyzes the firm's robust transactional practices in financial centers around the globe."

Rabinowitz and Cieplak are well-versed in issues relating to IP, electronic trading systems, cloud computing, data protection, and regulatory matters. They have worked extensively on the creation of electronic trading platforms, alternative trading systems, exchanges, clearinghouses, and data repositories.

Rabinowitz has decades of experience working with many of the principal and largest industry players, including the world's leading investment banks, infrastructure providers, start-ups, and newly created consortium entities. He was named an American Lawyer Dealmaker of the Year in 2018. Together, Rabinowitz and Cieplak have created a preeminent FinTech practice and are widely recognized as leaders in the field.

"Mitch and Jenny bring enormous talent and significant experience leading complex technology transactions in the financial services sector, and we are thrilled to welcome leading lights in the FinTech space to our global platform," said Michael Egge, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. "They join a vibrant and growing team of lawyers working at the cutting-edge of financial services, technology, and regulation."

"Mitch and Jenny are exciting additions to the integrated financial regulatory and FinTech platform we've assembled in the world's major financial centers," added Witold Balaban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Financial Institutions Group. "Their wide-ranging experience further enhances our global practice that is equipped to advise market participants on any aspect of a FinTech matter, including adopting a new technology or system or investing in, or acquiring, a FinTech company."

Todd Beauchamp, Global Co-Chair of Latham's FinTech Industry Group, said: "Mitch and Jenny are regularly at the helm of major, first-of-their kind transactions, and clients will be well-served by their creative problem-solving skills and pragmatic advice. Their extensive knowledge of the industry, its market structure, and regulatory environment, as well as their deep ties to players across the FinTech ecosystem, will bring tremendous value to our clients."

"Few firms have Latham's unique combination of technology and regulatory experience and a truly global platform," said Rabinowitz. "Joining the firm provides an exciting opportunity to grow my cross-border practice, and I look forward to working with my talented colleagues to address our clients' most pressing needs."

Cieplak said, "I've long admired Latham's innovative and business-minded approach to serving clients, particularly in the fast-evolving FinTech space. I'm delighted to join the firm's powerhouse transactional and regulatory practices and harness the breadth of the firm's expertise across disciplines."

Rabinowitz and Cieplak join Latham & Watkins from Crowell & Moring LLP. Rabinowitz received his JD from Harvard Law School, MPP from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government, BS from The Wharton School, and BA from the University of Pennsylvania. Cieplak received her JD from the Georgetown University Law Center and Bachelor's of Music from The Catholic University of America.

