Latham & Watkins Expands M&A and Private Equity Practice in New York

Philip Wolf brings both in-house and private practice experience advising on complex private equity transactions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Philip Wolf has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Wolf represents private equity sponsors and investment management firms in complex transactions, including leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, minority investments, joint ventures, restructurings, and strategic investments and dispositions.

Philip Wolf, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Phil is a dynamic and well-regarded lawyer with a strong track record in private equity M&A, and we are excited to welcome him to our New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His breadth of experience and deep understanding of various asset classes further enhance our ability to serve sophisticated private equity clients in New York and globally."

Most recently, Wolf served as Global Co-Head of Transaction Legal at global private markets firm Partners Group, where he focused on the oversight of all US legal matters related to the firm's various asset classes, including managing complex fund and organizational structures and overseeing the firm's investment and portfolio operations. Prior to that, Wolf practiced at another global law firm.

"Phil's broad experience, both in-house and in private practice, enables him to blend commercial insight with a keen understanding of operational dynamics, helping him develop tailored solutions that tackle clients' most complex business needs," said David Allinson, Global Vice Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "He is an excellent addition to our team as we continue to expand our market-leading M&A and private equity practice globally."

"Latham is a transactional powerhouse with an unparalleled global platform that positions the firm to serve private capital clients on every aspect of their legal needs," Wolf said. "I'm eager to work with such a talented team in the collaborative and entrepreneurial environment for which Latham is known."

Wolf received his JD from Fordham University School of Law and his BA from the University of Florida.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

David Allinson, Global Vice Chair, Corporate Department, +1.212.906.1749

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP