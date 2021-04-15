Latham & Watkins Expands Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices in Chicago

"We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to our premier Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "The world of corporate transactions continues to see heavy activity, and we remain committed to further growing in line with our clients' needs. Nathan's work representing some of the world's leading private equity firms, combined with his public M&A experience, is a perfect complement to our global platform."

Cathy Birkeland, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Chicago, added: "Nathan is a fantastic addition to our strong Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices in Chicago, which function as key drivers of the firm's global M&A and PE Practices. He has an excellent reputation in the market for his high caliber of work, and we are excited to welcome him to the team in Chicago to serve our Midwestern, national, and international clients on their most sophisticated deals."

Paul Sheridan, Global Chair of the Private Equity Practice at Latham, added: "Nathan has worked on some of the most complex transactions in the market across a variety of industries and geographies. His experience, commercial approach, and collegial spirit will be of tremendous benefit to our clients."

"Latham is an international leader in both M&A and private equity with an unmatched integrated global platform," said Davis. "I am equally drawn to Latham for its entrepreneurial spirit and culture of collaboration and teamwork. I very much look forward to being a part of this tremendous firm."

Davis joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago. He received his JD, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, from the University of Minnesota Law School.

