Latham & Watkins Expands Structured Finance Practice in Chicago

"Matt is an extremely well-regarded structured finance lawyer both in the Chicago market and nationally, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Cathy Birkeland, Chicago Office Managing Partner. "Latham's Chicago office provides the full spectrum of transactional capabilities on complex domestic and cross-border deals, and Matt's arrival adds additional depth that will be of tremendous value to our clients."

Hays has particular experience with warehouse facilities, asset sales, forward flow transactions, and public and private securitization transactions for clients spanning a range of industries, including automotive finance, banking, technology, and manufacturing.

"Matt's experience advising key market participants on innovative transactions and capital raisings across a range of asset classes and industries is perfectly complementary to our group," said Sanjev Warna-kula-suriya, Global Chair of Latham's Structured Finance Practice. "The continued expansion of our Structured Finance Practice globally is a strategic priority of the firm, as Latham is uniquely positioned to offer truly bespoke solutions for clients' most complex financing needs."

"Latham is one of the most well-respected international law firms with both a major presence in the Chicago market and a leading worldwide structured finance practice, and I look forward to leveraging the firm's impressive global platform and robust transactional offerings to provide the best possible service to my clients," said Hays. "Personally, I am drawn to the firm's team-based, collaborative culture, and look forward to continuing to grow my practice from the Chicago office."

Hays is the second partner to join Latham's Structured Finance Practice in recent weeks. The firm announced in August the arrival of Alex Martin to the London office.

Hays received his JD, cum laude, from Notre Dame Law School and his BS, magna cum laude, from Boston College. He joins Latham from Dechert LLP in Chicago.

