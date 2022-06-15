LATHAM & WATKINS FURTHER EXPANDS M&A AND PRIVATE EQUITY PRACTICES IN NEW YORK

"Dan has a demonstrated history of advising on complex M&A and private equity deals, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our market-leading practice both in New York and globally," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His broad industry experience allows him to seamlessly plug into M&A transactions across sectors, bringing tremendous value to our clients throughout the process."

In addition to Mun's focus on mergers and acquisitions, he advises clients on joint ventures, restructurings, equity investments, and corporate governance matters. His broad industry focus includes significant experience in the construction, industrials, financial services, technology, manufacturing, franchising, and retail industries.

"Creative and commercially focused, Dan has consistently demonstrated his razor-sharp deal instincts on sophisticated transactions across any number of industries in which our clients are involved," said Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. "His arrival reflects our commitment to stay ahead of our clients' needs by continuing to expand and diversify the practice."

"I am honored to be joining Latham's premier Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices," said Mun. "The firm is a trailblazer and powerhouse in corporate dealmaking, combining robust M&A and private equity capabilities, a strong international footprint, and an integrated, cross-disciplinary platform. On a personal level, I admire Latham's culture of collaboration and collegiality."

Mun is the fifth partner to join Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices in New York this year, following the arrivals of Caroline Blitzer Phillips and Jason Webber in January and February, respectively, and Gary Boss and Analisa Dillingham earlier this month.

Mun received his JD from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his LLB, with First Class Honors, from King's College London. He joins Latham from Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

