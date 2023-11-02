Latham & Watkins Names 34 New Partners and 48 New Counsel

The firm's annual promotion of associates includes exceptional lawyers who have built vibrant practices.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 34 associates have been elected to the partnership and another 48 associates have been promoted to the role of counsel, effective January 1, 2024.

"I am extremely proud of our new partners and counsel. Each are committed to excellence and innovation, and their legal talents and dedication to client service distinguish them as outstanding lawyers. They add tremendous expertise to our global platform and strength to our market-leading practices, and we are excited to see their continued success," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

"This is a milestone we look forward to each year, when we celebrate our new partners and counsel. All are strong team players who have built robust practices. This diverse group has consistently demonstrated the sector knowledge, commitment to teamwork, and dedication to client service that our clients expect," added Nathan Ajiashvili, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee. A signature Latham tradition, the Associates Committee consists of nearly equal numbers of partners and associates who collaborate on key responsibilities, including recommending promotions to partner and counsel each year.

The 34 lawyers elected to the partnership are:

ASIA

Chuan Wei Kong (Singapore) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He advises borrowers and lenders on leveraged finance, margin lending, special situations, and other banking transactions across Southeast Asia. He received his Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the College of Law in 2011.

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

Abdullah Alsaeed (Riyadh) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients in Saudi Arabia and globally on regulatory and commercial litigation matters. He earned his LLM from the University of Southern California in 2014 and his LLB from Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in 2011.

Chris Armstrong (London) is a member of the Structured Finance Practice and Finance Department. He advises private equity, private capital, and bank clients on structured and bespoke financing opportunities, including preferred equity and asset-backed financings. He received a Graduate Diploma in Law from BPP Law School in 2012 and a Master of Studies from Oxford University in 2010.

Suneel Basson-Bhatoa (London) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity sponsors and portfolio companies on cross-border transactions and advises clients on M&A, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. He completed his LPC at the College of Law, London in 2013 and earned his LLB from City University of London in 2011.

Giuditta Caldini (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on complex competition law matters, including merger control, antitrust investigations, and litigation before EU courts. She received her LLM from College of Europe – Bruges in 2013 and her LLB from King's College London in 2012.

Anthemis Economou (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients on complex M&A and private equity transactions and antitrust investigations. She received her LLM in Competition and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics in 2014, an LLM in Commercial Law from the University of Athens in 2012, and her LLB from the University of Athens in 2010.

Gabriel Lakeman (London) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. He advises startups, established fintechs, and financial services firms on product structuring and broader strategy within the financial regulatory landscape. He completed his LPC at the College of Law, London in 2013 and earned a PhD from University College London in 2011.

Tracy Liu (London) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She advises financial institutions and corporate borrowers on complex cross-border finance transactions, including leveraged acquisition financings, liability management transactions, bank/bond financings, and private credit financings. She earned her Masters of Applied Finance from Kaplan in 2019 and her LLB from the University of Sydney in 2011.

Aoife McCabe (London) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice and Tax Department. She advises financial institutions, private equity funds, and multinational corporations on complex transactional tax matters. She completed her LPC and GDL at BPP Law School in 2012 and 2011, respectively, received her LLM from the Institute for Law and Finance at Goethe University Frankfurt am Main in 2010, and obtained her BCL from University College Cork in 2009.

Hayden Teo (London) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He advises private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers on acquisition and leveraged financings, bridge financings, refinancings, and other lending transactions. He earned his LLB from the University of Western Australia in 2010.

UNITED STATES

Megan Alessi (New York) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. She advises public and private companies on benefits and compensation matters in connection with M&A and other corporate transactions. She received her Executive LLM from New York University School of Law in 2016 and her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2011.

Erin Bergey (New York) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private capital sponsors across industries on fund formation, investment structuring, and other related matters, including co-investments and internal sponsor economic arrangements. She earned her JD from Duke University School of Law in 2015.

Tessa Bernhardt (Bay Area) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She advises public companies, multinational corporations, private equity sponsors, and special committees on complex transactions, activism defense, and corporate governance. She received her JD and LLM from Duke University School of Law in 2015.

Aaron Bernstein (New York) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice and Tax Department. He advises on US domestic and cross-border transactions, including derivatives, capital markets and financing transactions, and structured products. He earned his LLM and JD from New York University School of Law in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

Blake Davis (Bay Area) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He focuses on patent and trade secret litigation in US district courts and at the US International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2013 and his BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2009.

Alex Harris (Boston) is a member of the Private Equity Finance Practice and Finance Department. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on acquisition finance and debt financing transactions, with a particular focus on the middle market. He earned his JD from Cornell Law School in 2014.

Kevin Jakopchek (Chicago) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents public and private companies, private equity portfolio firms, and others in litigation involving contract disputes, fiduciary duty and fraud claims, IP matters, and class actions. He received his JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2014.

Alicia Jovais (Bay Area) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents public and private companies in all aspects of antitrust litigation and related counseling, including consumer class actions, monopolization and conspiracy claims, licensing disputes, and state unfair competition matters. She earned her JD from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco in 2013.

Jana Kovich (Chicago) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. She advises startups and venture capital investors on a range of transactional and operational matters across the company lifecycle, including business formation and structuring, corporate governance, equity financings, and exit strategies. She received her JD and LLM from Duke University School of Law in 2015.

Victor Ludwig (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents investment banks and direct lenders in acquisition finance, asset-backed lending, and cross-border transactions, advising on loan products ranging from large-cap syndicated loans to highly structured asset-based facilities. He earned his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008.

Cameron Lyons (New York) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. He advises on financing transactions across credit markets in the energy and infrastructure sector, representing financial institutions, private equity firms, strategic sponsors, and developers on project financings, acquisition financings, and other transactions. He received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2015.

Nima Movahedi (Orange County) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. He advises private and public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and investment banks on M&A, investments, joint ventures, and other complex corporate transactions, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors. He earned his JD from Boston University School of Law in 2014.

Brianna Oller (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents clients in acquisition financings, direct lending, cross-border matters, and other leveraged finance transactions. She received her JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2013.

Sean Parish (Chicago) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He advises public and private companies, private equity sponsors, and portfolio companies on complex corporate transactions, including M&A, leveraged buyouts, strategic investments, carveouts, and joint ventures. He earned his JD from Notre Dame Law School in 2015.

Rachel Ratcliffe Payne (Austin) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She advises public and private companies across industries on strategic and private equity M&A, take-private transactions, SEC compliance, and corporate governance. She received her JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2014.

Liliana Ranger (Century City) is a member of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice and Corporate Department. She advises entertainment and media companies, financial institutions, and investors on complex M&A transactions, strategic joint ventures, company and project-level debt and equity financings, as well as content production, licensing, and distribution arrangements. She earned her JD from Columbia Law School in 2013.

James Robinson (Bay Area) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. He counsels public and private companies on equity incentive plans, deferred compensation plans, severance and change-in-control arrangements, and employment agreements, and advises on compensation and employee benefits in corporate transactions. He received his JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 2015.

Brett Sandford (Bay Area) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He advises on IP litigation, including patent infringement and trade secret disputes, in district and appellate courts and before the US International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He earned his JD from the University of California, Berkeley in 2014 and an MBA from the University of Redlands in 2010.

Elizabeth Slawsby (Boston) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She advises private equity funds and private companies across diverse industries on complex buy-side and sell-side transactions, including leveraged buyouts, minority investments, joint ventures, and structured preferred equity investments. She received her JD from Boston College Law School in 2015.

Michael Waldman (New York) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents financial institutions in leveraged finance transactions, including acquisition financings, debt restructurings, cross-border transactions, asset-based financings, recurring revenue-based financings, and margin loan financings. He earned his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2013.

Harrison White (Los Angeles) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity firms and strategics across industries, particularly clients active in middle-market transactions, on transactional insurance matters. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2015.

Morgan Whitworth (Bay Area) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents public companies, senior officers and directors, investment managers, and professional services firms in securities and class action litigation and regulatory investigations, with particular experience in the technology sector. He earned his JD from Duke University School of Law in 2012.

Daniel Williams (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies as well as strategic investors in M&A, dispositions, carveouts, and asset sales transactions. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law in 2015.

Matthew Wynne (Chicago) is a member of the Investment Funds Practice and Corporate Department. He advises US and global private capital sponsors across investment areas and asset classes on fund formation, investment structuring, and other complex transactional matters, including GP-led secondary transactions, co-investments, and internal sponsor arrangements. He earned his JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2014.

The 48 associates promoted to counsel are:

ASIA

Flora Innes (Hong Kong) is a member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice and Finance Department. She advises banks, credit funds, equity sponsors, insolvency practitioners, and corporate debtors on complex restructuring transactions, insolvency proceedings, and cross-border disputes. She received her LLB from the University of Sydney in 2010.

Regina Kim (Seoul) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients in Korea and globally on cross-border M&A, joint ventures, and private equity transactions. She earned her JD from Columbia Law School in 2012.

Michael Ning (Hong Kong) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He counsels private equity sponsors, investors, and companies on corporate transactions and investments across Asia, including M&A, privatizations, private equity and leveraged buyouts, minority investments, joint ventures, and capital markets transactions. He received his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney in 2011.

Edward Tang (Hong Kong) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients on a range of corporate matters, including representing private equity funds and corporations in capital market offerings and M&A. He received his JD and LLM from Duke University School of Law in 2015 and his MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in 2015.

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

Guido Bartolomei (Milan) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity firms, companies, and investment banks in public and private debt and equity offerings, corporate governance, public company representation, and public M&A transactions. He earned his JD from Padua University Law School in 2012.

Erika Brini Raimondi (Milan) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She advises clients on acquisition finance, debt capital markets and other private capital transactions, private equity finance, and restructuring transactions, as well as corporate finance. She earned her Law Degree from the University of Bologna and her LLM from King's College London in 2013.

Carmen Esteban (Madrid) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients in Spain and globally across industries on M&A, private equity, and general corporate matters. She received her Dual Degree in Law and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in 2011 and her LLM from the Instituto de Empresa in 2013.

Amanda Fortuna (London) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She advises a diverse range of infrastructure funds, institutional investors and lenders, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and pension funds on all aspects of core and hybrid infrastructure, including on complex capital structures, financings, and acquisitions. She received her JD from the University of Toronto in 2011.

Delyth Hughes (London) is a member of the Derivatives, Equities and Structured Products Practice and Corporate Department. She advises buy- and sell-side clients on cross-border OTC derivative transactions and associated regulatory matters across a range of asset classes. She earned her Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the College of Law in 2011 and her BA (Jurisprudence) from the University of Oxford in 2009.

Giorgio Ignazzi (Milan) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He represents private equity sponsors, issuers, private credit funds, and investment banks in debt and equity offerings, acquisition financings, and liability management transactions. He received his LLM from the University of Chicago Law School in 2014 and his JD from Roma Tre Law School in 2010.

Camilla Kehler-Weiss (Frankfurt) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. She represents both issuers and investment banks in IPOs and other equity capital markets transactions and in general corporate law matters. She completed the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court, Frankfurt in 2008, received her Dr. iur. from the University of Mannheim in 2007, and completed the First German State Exam at Heidelberg University in 2004.

Anne Mainwaring (London) is a member of the Financial Regulatory Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on UK and EU regulatory developments relevant to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, including in relation to compliance with ongoing ESG regulatory developments across multiple regulatory regimes. She completed her LPC from the College of Law in 2009 and received her LLB from the University of Exeter in 2008.

Veronika Miskovichova (Madrid) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on M&A and private equity transactions with a real estate component, joint ventures, financing and refinancing real estate assets, and structured finance. She earned her Degree in Law from the Universidad de Granada in 2010.

Hayley Pizzey (London) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She advises clients in a range of multijurisdictional litigation and regulatory matters, particularly commercial litigation, contentious data privacy, cybersecurity, and antitrust matters, and regulatory investigations. She completed her LPC from the College of Law, Guildford in 2008 and obtained her LLB from the University of Surrey in 2006.

Alain Traill (London) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice and Corporate Department. He advises clients across sectors on outsourcing projects, platform and technology solutions, and complex commercial contracts and renegotiations. He earned his Diploma in Legal Practice from Glasgow Graduate School of Law in 2010 and his LLB from the University of Glasgow in 2009.

Blanca Vázquez de Castro (Madrid) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice and Tax Department. She advises companies in Spain and global private equity firms on strategic tax matters in M&A, finance, and restructuring deals, with particular experience in the real estate, telecommunications, and financial services industries. She received her BA in Law & Business Administration from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid in 2011.

UNITED STATES

Francis Acott (Bay Area) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients across multiple industries in class actions and complex civil litigation. He received his JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2014.

Julian Azran (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. He represents public and private companies and private equity funds in M&A, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts, and public and private investments, with a focus on entertainment, sports, and media transactions. He earned his JD from Columbia Law School in 2015.

Lauren Bewley (New York) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice and Tax Department. She advises private fund sponsors on fund formation and operation and represents clients in capital markets and financing transactions, restructurings, and joint ventures. She earned her LLM from New York University School of Law in 2014 and her JD from Emory University School of Law in 2013.

James Blackburn (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. He represents clients in the energy sector in proceedings before federal and state regulators and in district, federal, and appellate courts concerning merger, rate, enforcement, markets, and policy issues. He received his JD from The George Washington University in 2013.

Corey Calabrese (New York) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents financial institutions and public companies and their senior officers and directors in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, SEC and other regulatory investigations, antitrust matters, and complex commercial litigation. She earned her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2010.

Hannah Cary (San Diego) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She counsels clients on all forms of transactional insurance, including representations and warranties, tax, and contingent-risk policies, both in the context of transactions and with respect to claims. She received her JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2014.

Joshua Chao (San Diego) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents corporate borrowers, investment banks, direct lenders, and other financial institutions in corporate finance transactions across industries, focusing on leveraged finance in the context of acquisitions, refinancings, and recapitalizations. He earned his JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2012.

Jordan Cook (Orange County) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents clients in complex commercial litigation, with a focus on securities litigation, shareholder derivative litigation, complex business disputes, professional liability, and class actions. She received her JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2013.

Donald Cooley (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Private Equity Finance Practice and Finance Department. He represents borrowers in secured and unsecured lending and other financing transactions, including private equity and private debt subscription lines of credit, ESG-linked credit facilities, acquisition and carveout financings, and debt restructurings. He earned his JD from New York University School of Law in 2015.

Zachary Eddington (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He advises clients in matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and advises clients on CFIUS issues. He received his JD from Harvard Law School in 2014.

Benjamin Gelfand (Houston) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents public and private borrowers, private equity sponsors, and direct and institutional lenders in complex financing transactions, with an emphasis on the technology, life sciences, and energy industries. He earned his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2015.

Joanna Gorska (San Diego) is a member of the Project Development & Finance Practice and Finance Department. She advises sponsors, commercial banks, and other financial institutions on developing and financing projects across multiple sectors, with a focus on renewable energy projects. She completed her LPC at BPP Law School in 2012 and received her MPhil and DPhil from Oxford University.

Allison Harms (Bay Area) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents technology and life sciences clients in patent and other IP disputes before federal district and appellate courts, the US International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. She earned her JD from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco in 2014.

Tiffany Ikeda (Century City) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents businesses in a range of complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts, with a focus on IP, insolvency, and entertainment and media litigation. She received her JD from Columbia Law School in 2011.

David Kowalski (San Diego) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients through trial in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts, including unfair competition, fraud, contract, and patent and other IP disputes. He earned his JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 2009.

Shannon Lankenau (Bay Area) is a member of the Environment, Land & Resources Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents clients in complex environmental disputes, including litigation involving claims of public nuisance, trespass, products liability, and natural resources damages. She received her JD from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco in 2013.

Morgan Maddoux (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents government contractors in investigations and litigation involving the False Claims Act and other allegations of fraudulent conduct, bid protests, and government contract compliance matters. She earned her JD from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2014.

Max Mazzelli (Bay Area) is a member of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He counsels clients in the US and globally across multiple sectors on cybersecurity, data privacy, and consumer protection issues, advising on regulatory compliance and investigations, litigation, and product counseling. He received his JD from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco in 2014.

Elizabeth Morris (New York) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. She represents debtors and creditors in a range of bankruptcy-related matters as well as plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation. She earned her JD from Fordham University School of Law in 2013.

Juan Carlos Olivares (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. He represents direct lenders, business development companies and other financial institutions, and equity sponsors and other borrowers in structuring, negotiating, and documenting various financial transactions. He received his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2014.

Karen Ritter (New York) is a member of the Real Estate Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on various real estate transactions, including commercial dispositions and acquisitions, leasing, M&A and private equity transactions, and development projects. She earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2015.

Nathan Saper (Los Angeles) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients in complex civil disputes, investigations, and enforcement actions before government agencies and courts throughout the US, and conducts internal investigations across a range of industries and geographies. He received his JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2013.

Sara Schlau (Orange County) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. She advises public and private companies and private equity funds on the employee benefits and compensation aspects of corporate transactions including M&A, corporate financings, and IPOs. She earned her JD from Stanford Law School in 2014.

Adam Shamah (New York) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents technology companies, financial institutions, and multinational public corporations in complex commercial disputes, class actions, M&A litigation, and securities litigation. He received his JD from New York University School of Law in 2014.

Katherine Stork (Chicago) is a member of the Banking Practice and Finance Department. She represents financial institutions, corporate borrowers, and private equity sponsors in a variety of financing matters, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, acquisition financings, and recapitalizations. She earned her JD from New York University School of Law in 2014.

Grant Strother (Bay Area) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents clients in complex business litigation, licensing disputes, and insurance recovery matters. He received his JD from Harvard Law School in 2012.

Polina Tulupova (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. She advises clients on a full spectrum of equity derivatives and equity-linked transactions, including convertible notes, structured share-repurchase transactions, hedging and monetization transactions, margin loans, and other equity-based financing transactions. She earned her LLM from Harvard Law School in 2010.

Laura Waller (Chicago) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice and Tax Department. She advises clients on employment-related matters in corporate transactions and counsels employers on day-to-day legal issues, including hiring practices, personnel issues, employee separations, and restrictive covenants. She received her JD from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2004.

Ryan Walsh (Orange County) is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. He represents public and private companies, as well as their officers, directors, and special committees, in a variety of litigation, white collar, and enforcement matters. He earned his JD from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2013.

Jennifer Wong (New York) is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice and Corporate Department. She represents public and private companies in transactions including domestic and cross-border buyouts, M&A, divestitures, asset acquisitions, tender offers, joint ventures, and carveouts, as well as general corporate governance matters. She received her JD from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 2013.

Evan Youngstrom (San Diego) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice and Corporate Department. He advises founders, private and public companies, and venture capital and private equity firms in the technology, life sciences, and other growth industries. He earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2015.

Christopher Yu (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice and Corporate Department. He advises financial institutions, public companies, and buy-side firms on equity derivatives and equity-linked products, structured share-repurchase transactions, hedging and monetization transactions, and margin loans and other equity-based financing transactions. He received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2014.

