Latham Adds Another Leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Lawyer

Frey helps clients navigate white collar and regulatory defense matters, as well as government and internal investigations. He regularly advises major Japanese and other global companies, including leading financial institutions, on sensitive and complex matters involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-money laundering laws, and economic sanctions. Frey also routinely provides strategic counseling on compliance issues and crisis management.

Doug Greenburg, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, said: "Chris has robust trial experience and a history of leading large teams in both private practice and within the government. His credentials and substantive skills bolster our white collar offerings, including in securities fraud, financial institution fraud, and FCPA and sanctions matters, and further enhance our team's capabilities in New York, the Bay Area, Asia, and around the world."

"We're excited to have Chris join the firm's world-class white collar team and are looking forward to working with him on the West Coast when he relocates and expands his practice to the Bay Area," added Margaret Tough, Co-Chair of the Bay Area Litigation & Trial Department and partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice.

Prior to private practice, Frey served as an Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) for the Southern District of New York, where he was a member of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force and the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, and as Associate Counsel in the White House Counsel's Office under President Barack Obama. As an AUSA, Frey investigated and prosecuted a wide array of white-collar matters, including FCPA violations, insider trading, accounting fraud, market manipulation, investment advisor fraud, money laundering, intellectual property theft and cybercrimes, and criminal tax offenses. In addition, he served as the lead trial lawyer in numerous jury trials and has substantial appellate experience, having briefed and argued more than a dozen appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Frey is another strong addition to the firm's market-leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice following the arrival of former AUSAs Scott Joiner and Alex Wyman in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, respectively.

"Chris is a talented lawyer with significant experience in the US and Japan, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner. "His arrival shows our continued commitment to expanding the firm's leading white collar defense capabilities around the globe."

"I've been incredibly impressed by Latham's strong litigation platform, reputation for excellence, and collegial culture," said Frey. "I look forward to further developing my practice here and building on connections between Latham's current offerings and my experience in Japan, while also contributing to the white collar group from New York to California to Asia and beyond."

Frey received his JD from Stanford Law School and his BA from Syracuse University. He joins Latham from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP where he was a partner resident in Tokyo, Japan.





