Latham Adds Another Proven Litigator to its Market-Leading Litigation & Trial Practice

Feldman is a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 corporations, well-known venture-backed companies, and high-profile individuals in their most complex disputes. He has significant experience prevailing in jury trials and arbitrations, as well as arguing and winning notable dispositive motions for clients in state and federal courts across the country. Feldman litigates a range of complex commercial disputes, intellectual property matters, and class actions in state and federal courts across the U.S.

"Steve brings a fantastic set of skills to our market-leading Litigation & Trial Department," said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of the Litigation & Trial Department. "Complementing his phenomenal and varied litigation talents, he brings a strong entrepreneurial sensibility and the ability to develop deep relationships with clients."

Sean Berkowitz, Global Chair of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice said, "Steve is a fantastic addition to our practice. He's one of the most impressive next generation litigators in the field, who has masterfully handled a whole range of disputes, from art fraud and false advertising to patent and trademark infringement, and breach of contract."

"Latham's top-notch global platform combined with its team-based approach is a tremendous draw for me," said Feldman. "I look forward to connecting with litigation and corporate colleagues across the firm to deliver sophisticated, business-oriented legal solutions to my clients."

Feldman joins Latham from Hueston Hennigan in Los Angeles. He received his JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, and his BS from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Feldman clerked for Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen at both the US District Court for the Central District of California and the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Feldman currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Harvard Law School Alumni Association of Los Angeles and the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers.

