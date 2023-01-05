LATHAM ENHANCES LITIGATION PRACTICE IN CHICAGO; WELCOMES FORMER FEDERAL DISTRICT JUDGE AND STATE SOLICITOR GENERAL

Gary Feinerman brings extensive experience in commercial, tort, constitutional law, and intellectual property disputes garnered from nearly three decades on the federal bench, in state government, and in private practice.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to welcome Gary Feinerman, a former district judge of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and former Solicitor General of Illinois, to the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, and member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Nominated to the district court by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2010, Feinerman left the bench effective December 31, 2022. At Latham, Feinerman will handle a broad spectrum of commercial and other high-stakes litigation, with a particular focus on trials and appellate advocacy.

Latham & Watkins partner Gary Feinerman

"Gary leaves the bench as one of the most well-respected judges in Illinois. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to our elite global team of trial lawyers and litigators, and to our dynamic Chicago group," said Sean Berkowitz, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. "With tremendous experience garnered from years not only on the bench but also in private practice and in multiple government roles, Gary is incredibly versatile, and his unique insights will be invaluable to clients as they navigate their most challenging disputes."

Prior to his 12 years on the bench, Feinerman served in a number of government roles. He spent two years at the US Department of Justice as Counsel in the Office of Policy Development (1994-1996), with some of that time on assignment to the White House Counsel's Office (1995). From 2003-2007, Feinerman served as Solicitor General for the State of Illinois, where he led a team of forty lawyers handling the State's appellate litigation in state and federal court, and was part of the Attorney General's leadership team. In the intervening years, he spent a decade in private practice, first as an associate and partner at Mayer Brown LLP, and later as a partner at Sidley Austin LLP before taking the bench. While in private practice, Feinerman handled a broad range of commercial, product liability, and constitutional law matters for his clients, including in multidistrict litigations, and argued cases in front of the United States Supreme Court, the Illinois Supreme Court, and other federal and state appellate courts. During his time on the bench, he presided over a wide array of complex civil and criminal cases, issued more than one thousand opinions, sat by designation on the Seventh and Ninth Circuits, and presided over several dozen civil and criminal trials.

"We're fortunate to have the best of the best transactional and litigation teams in Chicago, with seamless integration across the global Latham platform," added Mary Rose Alexander, Managing Partner of Latham's Chicago office. "Bringing Gary aboard enhances our robust offering to clients while broadening our reach in the market. Gary is also collegial, entrepreneurial, and deeply community-minded, three foundational ideals we exemplify here in Chicago and at Latham."

"When it comes to litigation prowess, innovation, and capabilities, Latham is one of the most well-regarded firms – not only in Chicago, but around the world," said Feinerman. "For good reason – the firm's culture of client service and entrepreneurship, and its commitment to pro bono service is renowned. I could think of no better place to start this next chapter of my career. I'm looking forward to engaging with the many talented lawyers in the firm, and to applying my experience and insights to cutting-edge commercial and other matters."

Michele Johnson, Global Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department, commented, "Latham is home to many dozens of winning trial lawyers around the world, and the addition of Gary to our talented team further burnishes our reputation as the litigation destination for companies seeking to resolve the kinds of complex matters others deem unwinnable."

Feinerman received his JD from Stanford University, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif, and his undergraduate degree from Yale University. After graduation, Feinerman clerked for Judge Joel Flaum on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and for Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the US Supreme Court.

